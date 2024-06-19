The TV star shot dead by her husband, a British oil tycoon, in a murder-suicide in Turkey, “may have been on the verge of leaving him because of his series of affairs and after he complained about her ‘sexy’ photos.” on Instagram,” says a friend.

A TV personality who was shot dead by her British oil tycoon husband in Turkey before he killed himself may have been on the verge of leaving him after she had a series of affairs, it was claimed today.

Singer and comedian Victoria Vera Blyth, 40, is believed to have sent text messages to friends telling them she was unhappy with her husband Thomas Blyth, 53, over his jealousy and “constant infidelities” and was returning to her homeland, the Czech Republic.

Friends believe the celebrity couple who were married for ten years may have had a furious fight at their luxury villa in Ankara, the Turkish capital, after he translated her text messages in which she discussed her plans with her Czech friends

Scottish-born Blyth, owner and director of international company ASG Inspection, shot her dead before apparently shooting himself in the head in a suspected murder-suicide while his children were at home.

It was also claimed that controlling Blyth had allegedly grown fed up with his “vivacious” wife posting glamorous photos of her on Instagram, and had told her it was behavior unbecoming of the spouse of a senior executive.

Blyth was a very popular figure in Czech show business.

A Czech friend of Blyth, who had three children with her husband and was known as Viky, said: “Everyone followed her on Instagram, but a few months ago her profile suddenly disappeared. “So I contacted Viky to find out what was going on.

‘He told me that the husband did not want the wife of an influential businessman to present herself in this way. He then complied and created a new profile, which he had already blocked from the public, and stopped sharing her sexy photos of him.

In an interview with Czech newspaper Blesk, the friend added: ‘From that moment on, we started writing a lot and it was a long time before she revealed to me that she was dealing with her husband’s constant infidelities. She said herself that she was jealous’

Fighting back tears, the friend added that Blyth had threatened her husband in the past to leave him if he didn’t stop his womanizing.

She said: ‘Viky had southern blood and was lively. They starred in a so-called Italian marriage, in which there was no shortage of tense moments.

“Viky even joked that she loves drama and that it’s the spice of their relationship.”

Mr Blyth’s remains are said to have been returned to his family, who will take them back to Scotland. Meanwhile, Mrs Blyth’s body remains in Türkiye.

Mr and Mrs Blyth married in 2014 and lived together in Prague for several years before moving to Turkey after his work took him to the Middle East.

It was reported that Ms Blyth was due to travel to the Czech Republic to spend the summer with her Czech family.

The friend added: ‘Yes, she wrote to me. Unfortunately she also wrote to me that she would not return to Ankara and that she would stay here in the Czech Republic.

‘That she left her husband and her children, that she wanted a life without infidelities and without stress for the children… Who would have imagined that this decision would cost her her life and leave three children orphaned?’

Mrs Blyth was a very popular figure in Czech showbiz and presented Europe 2’s Morning Show alongside Czech broadcaster Leo Mare.

Those who knew her in the Czech Republic always remember her with a smile on her face and calling them “Darling.”

No one else was injured during the deadly incident, which reportedly stemmed from a heated argument over the presenter’s text messages.

The friend added: ‘After what I have read, I am convinced that they started fighting over the text messages Viky wrote to her friends. She that she translated them and it hurt her.

The couple’s three children, aged four, ten and 14, were placed in the care of their mother’s family, who traveled to Turkey following the alleged murder of Mrs Blyth on June 11, according to local media.

He was born in South Africa and moved with his family to the Czech Republic as a young man. She studied music in college and became famous after releasing her first album in 2004.

Blyth also dedicated much of her time to charity, working with the Czech organization Velvet Smile, which helps “improve the quality of life for families of sick and disabled children, and victims of domestic abuse,” according to her site. Web.

He also founded DazSpor, the organizers of athletics races in Turkey, including a half marathon in the country’s capital.

The charity said in a social media post: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of DazSpor founder Ms Victoria Blyth.”

Her sister, Alexandra, wrote a tribute to her sister on Instagram and revealed that her family had recently buried their father.

The post read: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my dear, beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, her positive spirit, her drive and her energy, has left us.” forever.

‘Please, I beg you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

‘My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe.”

Just a few months before her husband brutally murdered her, the television presenter said in her last interview that she had many ideas for future projects.

But he added poignantly: “I don’t like to fully plan for the future, because you never know what can happen.”

Blyth was an oil magnate, owned and ran the international company ASG Inspection, and had three children with his wife.

Victoria studied music at university and rose to fame after releasing her first album in 2004.

A friend told Blesk.cz that Blyth planned to buy a ranch and return to his music.

Turkish police are still investigating the tragic incident.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a Briton who has died in Turkey and are in contact with local authorities.”

A spokesman for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “I can confirm that a Czech citizen died violently in Türkiye.

‘Our embassy in Ankara is in contact with his family and is providing consular assistance. “As for the survivors, we will not provide any further information.”