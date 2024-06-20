The trial of Lucy Letby, Baby K: A key witness claims the murderous nurse was caught “practically red-handed” when she was allegedly trying to kill the newborn and “did nothing” to help the baby.

Convicted baby killer Lucy Letby appeared “overwhelmed and began to cry quietly in the dock” as a key witness claimed the nurse killer was caught “virtually red-handed” while allegedly trying to kill a newborn.

Letby denies trying to murder Baby K, who was a little girl born 15 weeks early.

Dr Jayaram told the jury at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday that he entered Nursery 1 and found the baby collapsing, but the ventilator alarms were not ringing and Letby was standing nearby doing nothing.

He admitted that he and his colleagues were “thinking the unthinkable” but said that none of them wanted to believe that a nurse was deliberately harming babies and that it was easier to “bury their heads in the sand.”

The consultant pediatrician said he did not call the police because he feared reprisals from hospital administrators and told the jury: “If I had had more courage I might have answered the phone to the police.”

Both the prosecution and defense have already told the jury that their verdict will depend on whether they believe Dr. Jayaram is telling the truth.

Letby, 34, was convicted in August last year of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six other infants.

The jury at Letby’s 10-month trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children. She is being retried on one of those charges.

On Wednesday, Dr Jayaram told the court that he was the consultant in charge when Baby K’s mother went into labor in the early hours of February 17, 2016.

Speaking to prosecutor Nick Johnson KC, Dr Jayaram said he began to feel very uncomfortable when Letby was left alone in the nursery to care for the child, while another nurse left the neonatal unit to speak to Baby K’s parents.

He said: “At that time, in February 2016, we had had a number of unusual incidents involving babies and myself and several colleagues had noted an association with Lucy Letby’s presence in these things. “At this stage we had had an external review which I hadn’t found any other obvious factors.

“I’ll be very honest, I felt very uncomfortable, objectively you could say it was completely irrational, I just had a feeling knowing what had happened before and my internal dialogue was very, ‘stop being stupid, get on with your job,’ and I needed to go in to make sure everything was okay.’

The podcast also hears how Dr Jayaram was questioned by Lucy Letby’s lawyer, Ben Myers KC, who asked him about his decision not to call the police.

He committed the murders and attempted murders between June 2015 and June 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital (pictured), where he worked.

Myers suggested that, in February 2016, Dr Jayaram had a “high” suspicion that Lucy Letby was killing or harming babies.

Mr Myers asked: ‘Your explanation for not calling the police is because of the situation with the managers, is that what you are saying? Why was he prepared for this nurse to continue killing?

Dr Jayaram responded: ‘None of us were prepared, but we were in uncharted territory, there is absolutely no precedent or training for us to know how to deal with this. “We encountered a lot of resistance from the people at the top and knowing what I know now, I would challenge that hierarchy, but unfortunately I didn’t.”

He added: ‘It will be in my nightmares. I wish my documentation had more information, I wish I had had the courage to climb in a different way, I wish I had had the courage to do it, so it will be in my nightmares forever.’

