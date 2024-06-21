The Stormtrooper scandal revisited: how an absurd Star Wars scam exposed the art world’s stupidity, writes CHRISTOPHER STEVENS

The Stormtrooper Scandal (BBC2)

Not that anyone uses dictionaries these days, but mine defines “discontented” as “in a bad mood or displeasure.”

Artist and former special forces soldier Bran Symondson said, in art scam documentary The Stormtrooper Scandal, that he knew a couple of people were “unhappy” when their work was traded online for thousands of pounds without their permission.

The dictionary definitions must have changed a bit, because one of the artists talked about tracking down the scammer, “pinning him to the ground and cutting off his legs.” Another simply wanted to “roll over and break his legs.”

If this is what contemporary artists are like when they are dissatisfied, I wouldn’t want to meet one who is really angry.

Symondson was not the target of his anger. The man accused of perpetrating the scam (although he insisted he was simply the unwitting face, a pawn of online criminals) was dealer and opportunist Ben Moore, who achieved mild infamy as “the Pink Stormtrooper”, attending art events in the spray painted city. Armor of a Star Wars soldier.

Ben cajoled well-known artists, including Jake and Dinos Chapman, David Bailey, Damien Hirst and Anish Kapoor, to decorate stormtrooper helmets. These were auctioned for charity.

But, fed up with watching people make fortunes while living in a council flat, Ben devised a plan, the mendacity and illegality of which was surpassed only by its sheer stupidity.

He sold photographs of the helmets online, certifying each one as unique with an NFT. This is a “Non-Fungible Token”, although it could also mean “Not Flipping There”. . . Because when lawyers for Lucasfilm, which owns all the rights to Star Wars, found out about Ben’s business, they ordered him to delete all the footage.

By then, artists had heard about it too, and even those who weren’t actively dissatisfied seemed quite aggrieved, upset, grumpy, cheeky, or generally annoyed.

But the real malcontents were the foolish levelers who thought that an image of a stormtrooper’s mask, speckled or scratched, could be worth up to £50,000.

Digital artist Chemical

The fanatical excitement stirred by memories associated with these children’s films, combined with the greed of investors hoping to make huge profits from the photographs, caused the auction to sell out in five seconds.

Incredibly, buyers didn’t even know which paintings they were buying. Ready for a scam, they simply participated in a lottery to choose the “artworks.”

What director Stuart Bernard inadvertently revealed in this film is how fake the entire art world has now become.

Devoid of talent and with nothing to say, all the artists, agents, curators and galleries are conspiring to sell worthless garbage to clueless idiots.

Even now, on the verge of bankruptcy with a £500,000 legal bill, Ben Moore cannot see that he has done anything wrong. Stumbling and mumbling during his interview, he declared, “When I say I’m sorry, I’m not saying I regret doing it.”

Why would you regret it? It’s art, man.