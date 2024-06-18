The Small Adjustments That Can Add Tens of Thousands of Dollars to Your Home’s Value, by a Realtor with Over 40 Years of Experience

Competition is fierce in the housing market right now, and new research shows that 48 percent of homes have an ideal presentation when the for-sale sign appears.

So how could you attract buyers and increase the value of your home without spending a small fortune?

With over forty years as a successful estate agent and chartered surveyor in Test Valley, Hampshire, David Smith of Myddelton & Major is ideally qualified to answer that question.

Consider a name change – adds £30,000

When changing the name of a property, make sure the new name is in keeping with its character.

The name of a property can make a difference. Research has shown that changing the name (or changing a number) can add thousands of dollars to the value of a property and attract potential buyers.

Names such as The Old Rectory, Manor House, Rose Cottage and School House are among those considered most valuable.

But make sure the new name is consistent with the character of the property. A manor house for a newly built townhouse in a city, for example, could confuse and end up putting off buyers.

Use blankets and turn on the heating – adds up to £2,000

Use blankets to disguise old battered sofas and create a boho look

Buying a new set of furniture for your living room can cost thousands of dollars, so take advantage of what you have.

Use blankets to disguise old battered sofas and create a bohemian style. Tastefully placed lights in dark corners will increase the effect.

Make sure the room is a comfortable temperature and check for any poorly installed laminate flooring.

Increase curb appeal – adds up to £15,000

Make sure your front door is freshly painted and add some potted plants to the front of your house.

Never underestimate the importance of making a good first impression.

Tidy up your front yard, add some potted plants, jet wash the walkway, and touch up the paint on the exterior walls.

Clean moss from your roof and clean your gutters. Make sure the front door is freshly painted, check that the doorbell works.

Pay attention to the hallway and stairs – add up to £1,000

Tidying up the stairs and hallway can make a good first impression.

Too many people overlook these areas. Again, first impressions are vital, so be sure to touch up peeling paint and clean dirty walls, especially near door frames and light switches.

Put out a cup of coffee to make the home smell cozy; It’s a cliché but it works. Make sure coats are stowed away and not covered everywhere.

Paint kitchen cabinets: add up to £5,000

Create a fresh, clean look in the kitchen by painting the cabinets.

Kitchens are high-impact spaces, but you don’t need to spend more than £20,000 to install a new one that will attract buyers.

Instead, paint the units and replace any cabinet handles or doors. Clean surfaces and make sure you have as little as possible on them.

The goal should be to create a fresh, clean look. Repair any trim sealant and remove lime buildup around the sink.

Add off-road parking – adds up to £50,000

Adding a parking space to a property, especially if it is located in a prime area of ​​the city, can increase its value

Most people don’t like the idea of ​​parking their vehicles overnight on the road, so create a parking space.

Phil Spencer, the face of Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location, estimates that paving the front garden to create a parking space could add up to £50,000 to the value of a property in a prime part of the city.

Replace bathroom taps and regrout – adds £3,000

We’re now a nation that prefers showering over bathing, so stick with the latter if there’s room.

Installing a new bathroom can be very expensive, but taking care of the basics can be almost as effective.

Replace the faucets with the latest designs, purchase a sleek, eye-catching mirror, paint the walls a clean, neutral color, and regrout the tiles.

However, there is one element that is worth investing in. We are now a nation that prefers showering to bathing.

Keep the bathtub if you have space, but install a shower if possible.

Emptying the garage: costs £5,000

Garages are often filled with junk, immediately putting off potential buyers.

According to the RAC, 53 per cent of people never store their car in the garage, mainly because most modern cars are too big for a single garage.

Therefore, they often become filled with rubbish, an immediate turn-off to potential buyers and a wasted opportunity to add real value to your property.

Remove trash, set up a computer, and create a comfortable office space.

Alternatively, if you’re a fitness enthusiast, set up your exercise bike, rowing machine and other instruments of torture to create a home gym.

Go to garden center: add £2000

You can tidy up your lawn with some pre-planted containers at your local garden center.

Nature needs time to nourish itself so you can’t transform what you have in a matter of weeks.

However, you can tidy up your lawn and add a splash of color with some pre-planted containers at your local garden center.

Fix or replace any old fences. Solar lighting in flower beds is cheap and cheerful, but surprisingly effective on a summer afternoon.

Get rid of the terrace: add £3000

It is best to purchase any platform that is past its expiration date.

Although a new deck can work as a foundation for a patio, it can also be dangerous.

As it ages, it becomes slippery and broken struts are a hazard, especially to small children, and rats and other vermin have been known to build their nests underneath.

It is best to purchase any platform that has passed its expiration date. Stone patios are a better alternative.

Give the shed a purpose – add £2000

If you have a shed full of junk, now is the time to clean it out and give it a new identity.

Outbuildings (whether home offices, man caves or women’s sheds) add considerable value to a property.

If you have a shed full of junk, now is the time to clean it out and give it a new identity.

Could you add shelves and a comfortable armchair to make a ‘book corner’?

Crafting is all the rage now, with millions of viewers watching TV shows like The Repair Shop. Why not hang up some tools, buy a cheap workbench and set up a workshop?

Energy efficiency: amounts to £5,000

If you can improve your EPC rating from E to C, you will add value to your property

You must have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when you sell a home.

However, until about ten years ago no one paid much attention to its AG rating.

Today is a different story. Since the energy crisis, buyers have become more conscious of both costs and the environment.

If you can improve your EPC rating from E to C, you will certainly add value to your property. Consider double glazing, roof and wall insulation and solar panels.