The Shein boss and her husband are prohibited from watering their potted trees after a neighbor fight with the president of Prince Harry’s former polo club

The Shein boss and her husband have been banned from watering their potted trees following a row with the president of Prince Harry’s former polo club over an “intrusive” sunroom at their £2million-plus home.

Tamara and the city’s luxury tailor, Oliver Benjamin, have been locked in a fight with Howard Davis for seven years over his glass cube rooftop sunroom, which was completed in 2017.

Davis, chairman of Prince Harry’s former polo club in Ham, claimed the modern rooftop lounge and terrace caused a “360-degree loss of privacy” at the exclusive gated development in leafy Richmond upon Thames and is “obstructive, intrusive, out of character and proportion.”

Now a judge has banned the fashionable couple from accessing the northern part of their balcony to water their potted trees, and has ordered them to completely block use with planters.

The couple was also asked to block the view from as much of the north side of the glass room as possible while complying with building codes, teacher James Brightwell said.

The High Court in London heard that Mrs Benjamin and her husband, who runs their business from their tailor shop near St Paul’s Cathedral, bought their house near Petersham, Richmond, in 2014.

The gated development is adjacent to the Grade II listed Rutland Lodge, a historic mansion dating back to the 17th century.

Mr Davis lives in one of the four apartments at Rutland Lodge and is one of the directors of the company that owns the estate.

After moving in, the Benjamins began an extensive reconstruction of the property, creating a sleek, modern architect-designed space, based primarily on the ground floor, but featuring a four-sided glass cube sunroom on the first floor. floor.

Although the Benjamins own the freehold of their own house, the company has the benefit of restrictive covenants relating to it and other houses on the land, allowing the directors to veto requests for alterations they deem undesirable.

After Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin moved in, the management company approved renovation sketches submitted in 2015, giving the green light to a plan that included a sunroom on the first floor.

However, when the plans were finally approved in 2016, they had been amended to enlarge the glass sunroom and include plans for a roof terrace on the first floor.

A legal battle ensued, in which the company attempted to force the Benjamins to demolish the sunroom and terrace and rebuild them smaller, in accordance with the 2015 plan, which they said was the only approved version.

Davis also filed a public complaint about the “360-degree loss of privacy” due to the “obstructive and intrusive” glass room in the Benjamins’ home.

In an objection to a subsequent 2021 planning application submitted by the couple posted on Richmond City Council’s website, Davis said that under the 2016 planning permission “a much larger building was proposed and ultimately constructed than under the 2015 design”.

“The combination of enlarged windows, loss of blinds, greatly enlarged construction and the possibility of using the roof as a terrace has resulted in a significant increase in the view of the amenity spaces surrounding the building in Petersham,” he wrote.

“Whether from… patios, lawns, driveways (of Rutland Lodge) or from Petersham Nurseries, Montrose House, Petersham Meadow, the property is visible, with possibly up to 14 properties affected.”

Defending the couple’s action, solicitor Elizabeth Fitzgerald admitted the sunroom was larger in the 2016 permit, but noted that these were “much less extensive alterations” to the house than in a previously granted planning permission, that had given the green light to the total demolition. and the excavation of a basement.

The dispute was resolved in February 2023, but the neighbors quarreled again and started another court fight after disagreeing over the meaning of some of the terms of the consent order.

The agreement prohibited the use of the northern section of the terrace except for “maintenance or emergency”, required a barrier of planters to block it, and called for the northern windows to be completely darkened with blinds.

In court, the Benjamins insisted that they had done enough to block access to the planted northern section, but that the agreement allowed them access to it to water their potted trees.

They should also have to use their “best efforts” to install blinds on all windows, as this could contravene building regulations.

But passing judgment, Master Brightwell ordered them to use more pots to close “gaps” in the “barrier” preventing access to the northern part of the terrace, while ruling that they could not water their potted trees there.

“I consider that the central objective of the agreement between the parties was to ensure that the relevant area of ​​​​the terrace was accessed as little as possible and that access to it was limited to truly essential matters,” he said.

‘The agreement is quite unequivocal. The relevant part of the roof of the defendants’ property must not be used at all, except for maintenance or in emergencies.

‘I don’t think it’s reasonable to say that watering plants is ‘maintenance’. That word naturally refers to the maintenance of the building itself.

“I also consider that the retention of plants in the prohibited area constitutes the use of that area and, consequently, violates the agreement of the parties.”

He also ruled against the Benjamins for their argument that the way they had blocked the northern section complied with the settlement agreement, which required a permanent “barrier” to be marked with planters.

In court, the Benjamins claimed they had fulfilled their obligation with a row of two metal planters and the gaps filled with smaller terracotta planters.

But ruling against it, the judge said: “It seems quite likely to me that a person could get through some of the loopholes, although not easily.”

‘The plaintiff maintains that the current agreement does not conform to the parties’ agreement. There are no ‘pots’ throughout the line, as there are spaces between the pots.

‘The Oxford English Dictionary provides the material definition of ‘pot’ as: ‘A pot, tub, or other container for growing or displaying plants.’

‘Also defines ‘barrier’ as: ‘A fence or material obstruction of any kind erected (or serving) to prevent the advance of persons or things, or to prevent access to a place.’

«I consider that any container in which plants can be grown and that can form part of a barrier can satisfy the contractual requirement.

“It is clear to me, both from the background of the conflict and the intention behind the compromise, as well as from the use of the word ‘barrier’, which serves to mark the relevant lines, that the planters must extend themselves along each line .

“It would be a barrier extending along each relevant line, to prevent the line from being crossed.

“Differences between planters/pots mean that this requirement is not currently met.”

Lawyers in the case said outside court after the ruling that the question of who pays the cost of the fight will be addressed at a later date yet to be determined.