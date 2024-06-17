The Serbian president’s son “is dragged away by his bodyguards while trying to join a confrontation with English fans”

The son of Serbia’s president allegedly tried to join a hooligan fight with England fans before last night’s match before being dragged away by guards, according to reports.

Footage circulating online shows a man, who German and Croatian media say is Danilo Vucic but whose identity has not been confirmed, attempting to get involved in a confrontation outside a restaurant in the German city of Gelsenkirchen.

Unconfirmed reports of T-online and other media also claim that Aleksandar Vucic’s son had to be held by undercover members of Cobra, an elite special forces unit responsible for his protection.

Dramatic footage has been circulating online which is said to show the 26-year-old struggling to free himself from the three guards as he attempts to take part in the violent brawl on Sunday afternoon.

In the chaotic scenes, bottles, chairs and tables were thrown and fans were kicked and punched, leaving fans covered in blood and injured and forcing dozens of riot police to intervene.

Three men pounced on the man identified as Danilo Vucic, son of the president of Serbia.

The man was dragged by his arms and grabbed by the waist by three other men, who were reportedly undercover members of the Cobra special forces unit.

Danilo Vučić in Germany, he would like to fight but they don’t give him Cobras 🤡🤡🤡 How much do we as a nation pay for daddy’s son to go around the world pretending to be a thug, when in reality he is a coward to daddy? And my crazy Serbians… pic.twitter.com/icWcjcpsxy — Slobodan Ilić (@slobodanilic78) June 16, 2024

Fans dining at a nearby restaurant watch as violence erupts in the street.

Serbian President Danilo Vucic’s son (pictured right with his father) allegedly tried to join a fight with England fans before yesterday’s match, according to reports.

Despite reports that Vucic was the man in the video circulating in European media, there has been no word from Serbian authorities regarding the claims and Vucic’s identity has not been confirmed.

In 2018, the president’s son was photographed in the stands of a soccer match in Russia with his arms around members of the Janjicari gang, led by the notorious soccer hooligan and alleged cocaine trafficker named Veljko Belivuk.

His father previously claimed his son had been unfairly targeted by the media over the photographs and insisted he is an “honest and decent young man”.

Following yesterday’s clash, authorities revealed today that seven Serbs and one English citizen were temporarily detained and prevented from attending the Group C match, which ended with a 1-0 victory for England.

“It was an altercation between English and Serbian fans, who were separated by police,” a spokesman said of last night’s violence.

“Further measures are being taken and the background is currently being clarified,” he added.

Two officers immobilize a fan after chasing attackers through the streets of Gelsenkirchen

German police officers fight with a fan after violence broke out before the match between the Three Lions and Serbia.

Officers intervened after trouble arose between fans outside a bar-restaurant decorated with Serbian flags shortly after 3.30pm.

Police said a group of Serbian fans were eating inside when a large group of England fans tried to break in, with footage showing fans spilling out onto the street where the fight broke out.

The video shows a group of thugs, some hooded and masked, throwing bottles, chairs and tables in front of horrified diners and fans.

Many spectators are then seen fleeing the area for safety as tensions rose, before police in riot gear intervened.

One group of fans were seen throwing chairs at another, although it is unclear who started the violence.

An England fan is believed to have suffered a head injury in the altercation, and authorities said today that the only injured person they knew of was released from hospital to watch the match.

Authorities said today that the incident ended quickly and that they were generally satisfied with the security operation surrounding the match, which was classified as high risk by police over concerns about possible fan violence.

Police described the altercation as the only notable confrontation Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the UK Football Surveillance Unit said yesterday: “We are aware of an issue in Gelsenkirchen ahead of the match between England and Serbia.

‘Our German colleagues have made several arrests of those we currently believe to be Serbian supporters.

England fan seen with blood pouring from his head after being involved in clashes

‘At this stage we do not believe that any UK nationals have been arrested but investigations are ongoing.

‘Our agents are on site talking to German colleagues.

“Our investigation team is reviewing footage of the incident and if any UK nationals have been involved, football banning orders will be sought.”

An Englishman who had been drinking with the Serbs when the attack was launched said a group of men in balaclavas “ran around the corner and started throwing bottles”.

The man, who only identified himself as Larry, added: “I ran away and the next thing I saw were tables smashed and chairs thrown.”

His friend, another Englishman living in Belgrade who did not want to be named, added: “It was premeditated. They threw bottles at me and I just ran away.

MailOnline has contacted the Serbian embassy for comment.