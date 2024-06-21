The ‘seemingly normal’ teenager with a ‘worrying interest in knives’: The image shows the killer of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis wielding a huge sword before stabbing the youngster in the heart; As the victim’s mother says: “I will never forgive you”

This is the “seemingly normal” 15-year-old killer who stabbed a teenager to death in broad daylight.

Bardia Shojaeifard had a “disturbing interest in knives” when he took a six-inch blade from his home and stabbed it into the victims Alfie Lewis heard outside a primary school in Horsforth, Leeds, last November.

The killer, of Iranian descent, can be identified for the first time today after Judge Cotter at Leeds Crown Court said naming him would help the “vitally important debate about the scourge of knife crime, among young people in particular. .

Shojaeifard was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 13 years.

The court heard the killer “had no interest in drugs or criminal gangs”.

But pictures released today show horrifying images of the teenager posing with knives, including one with his face covered as he clutches the foot-long blade in his left hand.

He denied murder and claimed he feared for his life when he pulled out the gun, but a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty after a trial in April.

Alfie’s killer was 14 when he took a six-inch-long kitchen knife from his home and plunged it into the teenager’s heart.

The grieving mother of the 15-year-old victim, Heather Lane, lashed out at her son’s killer and said she would “never forgive” Shojaeifard.

Before sentencing, Alfie’s mother, Heather Lane, told Shojaeifard: ‘Alfie’s murder has ruined many lives.

“No sentence will be enough for you because Alfie will never come back and I will never forgive you.”

Alfie Lewis and his mother Heather Lane. Today, Lane cried in court as her son’s killer was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 13 years.

It comes amid a series of tragic stabbings of teenagers, including Shawn Seesahai at the hands of two 12-year-old boys, Charlie Cosser, 17, stabbed to death at an end-of-term party, and Brianna Ghey, who was brutally murdered by Scarlett Jenkinson. and Eddie Ratcliffe.

Lifting the restrictions, Judge Cotter said: ‘The question that needs to be asked is: how has it come to this?

‘If a seemingly normal 14-year-old takes a knife and uses it against a boy from the same school year, how bad must things have gotten?’

Judge Cotter said people would wonder how a child “from a loving and caring family” could commit such an “extraordinary” crime “with no warning or warning signs other than a few pictures of knives on his phone”.

“Apparently, Bardia was a normal 14-year-old boy with no interest in crime, although with a poor school disciplinary record,” the judge said.

The court heard he had no interest in drugs, gangs or mental health problems.

Lane cried as she told the court: “Alfie was my youngest son, my baby, my little companion and my gossip column.”

‘He was the third corner of our little family triangle that is now broken. I am devastated and miss him so much. He was my beautiful, kind baby and I was so proud of him.

She said her soccer-crazy son carried a soccer ball everywhere he went growing up, even to bed.

He added: “We laughed, danced and smiled for 15 years and I thought we would do it for the rest of our lives.”

‘Some of the things I miss most are the simple everyday things. I miss his morning kisses, good night kisses, and everything in between.

Alfie was walking down the street to meet friends at the end of the school day when Shojaeifard stabbed him.

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death “in full view” of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of ​​Leeds last November.

‘I miss his jokes and his incredible huge smile and the love he showed me every day. It’s unbearable not to have that now.

“Even when he was in a bad mood with me, he would text me and tell me ‘even though I’m not talking to you, I still love you.'”

‘Alfie used to call me every hour when he was out with his friends talking rubbish. He would do anything for that phone call now.

‘Our house was full of Alfie and his friends. He goes out in the afternoon and they kill him.

‘I can’t accept what happened because the pain is too much. I don’t know how to live without him and I don’t want to. I don’t know why this has happened to us.

“The impact Alfie had on our lives was greater than I could ever describe and because of these horrific senseless actions (and his murder) many lives have been affected.

‘I received a phone call on November 7 informing me that my Alfie had been stabbed. Minutes before he left the house.

Police at the place where Alfie died last November

CCTV footage of Alfie Lewis (pictured) walking down a street in Horsforth moments before he was stabbed to death.

‘The reality was that I was never going to hug him, see him or hold him again. I will never be able to hear him say. ‘I love you mom’ because he was murdered.

‘Alfie would never use or have any kind of weapon because I raised him better than that.

‘Alfie was my heart and when he was stabbed in the heart, that killed me too. My heart is broken and I don’t know how to live my life without him.’

Addressing the killer, he said: 'Alfie's murder has ruined many lives. No sentence will be enough for you because Alfie will never come back and I will never forgive you.

“I love you so much Alfie and I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

Emily Lane told the court she had taken her terminally ill mother, who has since died, to hospital for tests before planning a “lovely afternoon” while her uncle flew from New Zealand.

She told the court: ‘Instead I had to tell him his grandson had been killed. Her first words were, “Why can’t I trade places with him?” If he was going to die anyway.”

Alfie’s brother Antony said in a statement: “Losing Alfie has changed my life and nothing will ever be the same.” I am heartbroken and our family is heartbroken.

‘Alfie was a very loving and caring little man and he has been taken from us. I have spent sleepless nights listening to Mom cry herself to sleep.

‘I’m left dealing with the most important person in my and Alfie’s life, completely devastated.

‘I miss Alfie’s 12 phone calls again, the nights we stayed up playing FIFA together, his smile, his love and affection, his annoyance, everything. I love you so much Alfie.’

Floral tributes left on a bench near where Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death in Horsforth, Leeds, in November last year.

A tribute left for Alfie read: “A lovely boy gone too soon”

Floral tributes and a football shirt near the spot where Alfie was stabbed to death

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said the crime was “out of character” and Shojaeifard was the son of “absolutely decent and loving parents”.

During the trial, prosecutor Craig Hassall KC said Alfie had been walking down the street to meet friends at the end of the school day when the defendant attacked him.

He said witnesses recalled Alfie looking “surprised and shocked” and saying: “What are you doing?” when the incident unfolded near St Margaret’s Primary School in Town Street, Horsforth, shortly before 3pm on November 7, 2023.

The prosecutor said: ‘Alfie did not meet any of his friends that day.

‘He (the accused) approached him and stabbed him twice: once in the chest and once in the leg.

“He collapsed and died on the road near the primary school, in sight of dozens of students leaving the school and people waiting to pick them up.”

Hassall said a post-mortem examination found the fatal stab wound was a 14cm deep wound to Alfie’s chest which pierced his heart.

He told the jury that the defendant “then fled the scene and dropped the murder weapon on the road near the elementary school.”

The court heard all witnesses were “consistent” in saying Alfie “was not the aggressor” that day.

The defendant told the jury he was afraid of Alfie after two incidents in the previous months.

The latter occurred on Halloween when, according to the teenager, he stopped by Alfie’s house with a bag of fireworks and Alfie told him: ‘Give me the bag or something worse than last time is going to happen.’

The defendant said that when he returned to school after a mid-semester break, he decided to take a knife from the kitchen drawer to protect himself.

Judge Cotter said he did not accept Shojaeifard’s evidence that he was “trying to scare Alfie and swing the knife aimlessly”.

—You intended to cause him really serious harm. “You carefully planned to confront Alfie to get revenge for what happened on October 31,” the judge told the defendant.

He said a witness described Shojaeifard’s attack as “merciless” and that he was “trying as hard as he could to inflict some kind of harm on Alfie”.

The judge said: “Alfie was a much loved and loving son and nephew, a friend to many: kind and big-hearted, with a love of football, something they shared, even playing together in Year 5.”

‘Despite his difficulties at school, he had many positive qualities. She had a long life ahead of her and you took it away from her.

He added: ‘Knives have stolen so many lives, and you and others must understand how dangerous this obsession is.

“Without your interest in knives, Alfie would be here today.”