The SECRET behind Katy Perry’s incredible new look is revealed, as the singer sparks furious Ozempic speculation after showing off toned abs and underboobs at the filming of new song Woman’s World.

Katy Perry had her own ‘break the internet’ moment when she stripped down to a tiny white bikini to promote her big musical comeback.

The singer, 39, shared a sexy photo of herself from a shoot with British photographer Jack Bridgland on Monday as she launched her “new era” with the announcement of her upcoming “empowering” single, Woman’s World.

Now insiders have revealed the secret behind her jaw-dropping new look: her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Roar hitmaker has adopted the 47-year-old’s diet and exercise routines In preparation for the release of his first album in four years, he eliminated processed foods and curbed his alcohol consumption.

“She loves salty food, she loves chicken nuggets and sugary food, but recently she has been much more disciplined and has chosen to follow Orlando’s diet,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Katy Perry revealed her amazing figure as she announced the release of her ’empowering’ new single Woman’s World from her upcoming album.

After revealing the cover of Woman’s World and sharing a video of the shoot, fans were quick to speculate that she had used a wonder drug to lose weight (pictured in 2019).

But Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, 47, has been her “right-hand man” when it comes to fitness, and inside sources claim she adopted his diet and exercise routines.

‘He’s been working more because he wants to do some shows to promote his next album, so now it’s time to look cool.

‘Orlando has been her right hand and has helped her. They eat the same and exercise the same. She has cut out tons of processed foods and doesn’t drink as much.

“He’s looked amazing because he’s sticking to the new routine.”

After revealing the cover of Woman’s World and sharing a video of the session, fans were quick to speculate that she had used a weight-loss wonder drug, a favorite of celebrities including Sharon Osborne, Scott Disick and Oprah Winfrey, to achieve your new figure. .

But the source rejected such claims, insisting his toned physique is down to working “hard.”

“His weight loss has nothing to do with the help of Ozempic or weight loss medications,” they added. “He just worked hard and eats better than ever.”

Orlando, who shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with the singer, previously divulged details about his diet and exercise regimen, telling GQ that he tries to avoid sugar because he is an “addict.”

“I try to eat a really balanced diet: vegetables and protein,” she said. “Gluten makes me fall asleep.”

The Roar singer has lost kilos ahead of her new album. Pictured in 2019 (L) and on the set of her new music video (R)

“He’s been looking amazing as he’s sticking to the new routine,” a source told DailyMail.com.

She punctuated the Woman’s World announcement with a photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting white bikini, showing off her lower chest, and a pair of metallic armored pants.

Talking about his workouts, he said, “I try to mix it up.” So I walk a lot or ride a bike. Or I try to do cardio at a low heart rate and then try to get a high heart rate a couple of times if I can. I’ve stayed away from the really heavy weights. I’m thinking more, since I’m in my forties, about longevity.’

He revealed more details during a rare interview with the Sunday Times in 2021 in which he said he is “90 percent plant-based” and that his first meal consists of “porridge, hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, goji berries, a Vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips.

He also added that he only eats red meat sporadically because sometimes “he looks at a cow and thinks: that’s the most beautiful thing that exists.”

Perry, who has been dating the British actor since 2016 following her divorce from Russell Brand, previously spoke out about championing body positivity.

“I know, I’m curvy, I’m not sample size, but I represent a lot of people,” she told Mashable in 2016. “I want to be relatable. That’s really important to me, without losing my mind on this weird “human experiment I’m going through.”

She is currently preparing for the release of her seventh studio album, her first since Smile in August 2020, which received mixed reviews.

Perry, pictured in 2019, is currently preparing for the release of her seventh studio album, and first since Smile, in August 2020.

Orlando, who shares three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with Perry, previously divulged details about his diet and exercise regimen, telling GQ that he tries to avoid sugar because he’s an “addict.”

She marked the announcement of the first single from the as-yet-untitled album on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a tight-fitting white bikini, showing off her lower chest, and a pair of metallic armored pants.

Kim Petras and Jessica Simpson were among those celebrating the news.

She also shared a selfie video from what appeared to be the set of the music video that shows her in the same outfit lip-syncing to the new song.

Lyrics include: ‘Sexy Confident’. So clever. She is sent from heaven. So soft. So strong.’

On Instagram he wrote: ‘THE WOMAN’S WORLD. SONG JULY 11. VIDEO JULY 12. PRE-SAVED + PRE-ORDER. GET READY TO JUMP.’

The new release comes just under a year since he sold his catalog for $255 million to Litmus Music, and weeks after he bowed out of American Idol. He was a judge on the ABC program since 2018.