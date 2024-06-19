The second Conservative MP candidate is being investigated for an alleged bet on when the next election would be, the latest blow to the Conservative party.

A second Conservative MP candidate is being investigated over alleged betting on when the next election would be.

According to a BBC report, Laura Saunders, who is located in northwest Bristol, is the subject of an investigation by the Gambling Commission.

A Conservative spokesman said: ‘The Gambling Commission has contacted us about a small number of people.

“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it would not be appropriate to comment further until the process is concluded.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams is also being investigated after making a £100 bet that the election would be held in July, just days before the Prime Minister announced the 4 vote. of July.

Williams is being investigated by the Gaming Commission for his 5-1 flutter in May.

The problem with those with close connections to the prime minister placing a bet on the election date is that the individual has possible inside information that could give him an advantage.

Laura Saunders (pictured), who is based in north-west Bristol, is the subject of an investigation by the Gambling Commission, according to a BBC report.

The problem with those with close connections to Rishi Sunak (pictured) placing a bet on the election date is because the individual has potential inside information.

It has not been confirmed whether Ms Saunders had any inside information when she allegedly made the bet.

The investigation into Saunders also comes as a police officer in Sunak’s escort team has been suspended and arrested for alleged betting on the timing of the election, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The Gambling Commission contacted the Metropolitan Police last Friday and told them that the commission was investigating the activities of a member of Scotland Yard’s Royalty and Specialized Protection (RaSP) command.

The police officer was removed from operational duties with immediate effect.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Friday 14 June, the Gambling Commission contacted the Met and informed us that they were investigating alleged bets placed by a police officer from the Royalty and Specialized Protection Command. of the Met, which were related to the time of the General Election.

‘The matter was immediately referred to officials at the Met’s Professional Standards Directorate, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.

Craig Williams (pictured), Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary, is also being investigated after making a £100 bet that the election would be held in July, just days before the Prime Minister announced the vote on 4 July.

‘The officer was subsequently arrested on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested and released on bail pending further investigations. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged gambling-related offences, and our investigation is taking place in parallel.”

Williams, who is standing for re-election as MP in Montgomeryshire, gambled that the election would be held in July, just three days before the announcement was made, The Guardian first reported.

Meanwhile, the nation was surprised that the elections were held in the summer and not the fall. Williams has since apologized for a “huge error in judgment.”

The date and value of Saunder’s alleged bet have not been revealed.