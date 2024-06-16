The scandal-hit hospital, where a famous makeup artist died of sepsis, is accused of “putting lives at risk” by having unqualified doctors cover ER doctors’ shifts.

Makeup artist died of sepsis after PA failed to record he needed antibiotics

A scandal-hit hospital has been accused of putting lives at risk by having unqualified doctors cover emergency room doctors’ shifts.

The Royal Berkshire Hospital is under close scrutiny over the death of a celebrated film make-up artist who died after an alleged mistake made by a fellow doctor.

But new documents released following a Freedom of Information request reveal that, over the past year, the hospital has used PA to cover doctors’ shifts in emergency rooms more than 70 times.

The revelations come after Christopher Tucker, 81, who made prosthetics for the 1980 film The Elephant Man, died of sepsis in hospital in December 2022 after the personal assistant treating him failed to document that Tucker needed antibiotics.

He died 48 hours later.

While an internal investigation by the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust found that the PA was not responsible for his death, Tucker’s family called for a new investigation.

“These are damning findings,” said Dr Matt Kneale, a member of the UK Doctors’ Association, which represents NHS doctors.

‘Qualified personal assistants are not safe substitutes for doctors, so using personal assistants in training, with less than 18 months of training, puts patients at risk.

“The fact that this follows Mr. Tucker’s death shows that there are multiple red flags about how this trust uses PAs.”

The Mail on Sunday was the first to raise the alarm about PAs last year and has since been running a campaign to stop The Physician Associates.

The NHS plans to recruit around 10,000 PAs by 2038 to ease pressure on the NHS.

In March, NHS England told all trusts not to use personal assistants as substitutes for doctors.

But since then, Royal Berkshire Hospitals has used them to cover emergency doctors 19 times.

A spokesperson for the trust said it had a “clear code of practice and rigorous governance around its (PAs) work”.