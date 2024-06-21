The rude birthday cake that left Prince William ‘bright red’ and Prince Harry delighted, all prepared by Princess Diana

Prince William was left embarrassed when his mother, Princess Diana, surprised him with a very unconventional birthday cake for his 13th birthday.

The Prince of Wales celebrates his 42nd birthday today and his family are no doubt spoiling him at their home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, with the usual touches, such as a gift, perhaps some celebrations and a birthday cake to enjoy together.

But there’s no doubt that this year William will be enjoying a much tastier treat than his 13th birthday cake, which former Buckingham Palace chef Darren McGrady revealed Diana ordered to be delivered to Kensington Palace. .

Chef Darren McGrady previously told The Daily Mail: “I found it in the fridge.” It was shaped like a pair of huge breasts with equally large nipples.

“I was amazed and went to the butler and asked who had asked for it. He told me it was the princess and it was a surprise for William.

Princess Diana (left in 1995) loved playing pranks on her sons, Prince Harry (center) and Prince William (left).

‘At the time, the prince was super in love with models Christy Turlington and Claudia Schiffer.

“The princess’s hairdresser, Sam McKnight, knew them and invited them to the palace for her birthday tea and, of course, that cake. William was bright red all afternoon.

The late Princess of Wales was known for her cheeky sense of humor and couldn’t resist the opportunity to embarrass her eldest son on his milestone birthday.

Prince William may have blushed at the incident, but his brother Prince Harry, who was just 10 at the time, found the joke hilarious and shared their mother’s cheeky sense of humor.

Prince Harry liked the prank so much that he reportedly ordered the same cake for his 13th birthday.

While Princess Diana could have organized William’s elaborate birthday cake, the chances of her attempting to bake one herself would have been very slim, with McGrady revealing that she was a “terrible cook.”

‘She didn’t know how to cook, the Princess was a terrible cook, she really was,’ he told HELLO! ‘In fact, she would leave him food.

‘I worked Monday to Friday and would leave food in the fridge for the weekend, like stuffed peppers, she loved those for a weekend lunch.

Prince William’s 21st cake, given to him on Thursday June 19, 2003, during a visit to the Anglesey Food Fair in North Wales, was much less daring.

Princess Diana (center in 1995) shared a close bond with her sons, Prince William (left) and Prince Harry (right).

‘I actually put cling film on it with a little sticky note with a number two on it, and that told him to put it in the microwave and press two. That’s how bad she was at cooking!

For William’s 13th birthday, exactly 29 years ago, his mother didn’t limit herself to a spicy cake.

Knowing that her son had a crush on iconic ’90s supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, his mother invited them to wish William a happy birthday, and the nervous teen “practically fell down the stairs in response.”

‘I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old kid who had posters of them on the wall. And I turned bright red and I didn’t know what to say and I kind of fumbled around and I think I practically fell down the stairs going up.’ Mirror reports William revealed in a 2018 documentary.

“I was completely and utterly amazed. But that was a really fun memory. “That kind of childish, fun element really came out when she (Diana) was spending time with us.”

Prince William will likely celebrate his 42nd birthday with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Pictured at Trooping the Color 2024

Prince William went on to say that his mother “was a total kid through and through.”

He continued: ‘All I can hear is his laughter in my head. That kind of crazy laugh where pure happiness was shown on her face.

Tributes have been pouring in for Prince William on his 42nd birthday, and the King led the messages with a sweet snap on social media.

The caption, which appears alongside an archive photo of Prince William as a baby with his father Charles, reads: “We wish the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday!”