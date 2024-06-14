The pioneering Royal Navy sailor, 24, who once met Princess Anne, is jailed for raping a 19-year-old girl after “preying on lonely, drunk women” in a nightclub.

A history-making Royal Navy sailor who met Princess Anne was today sentenced to six years in prison for raping a drunken 19-year-old woman whom he dragged out of a nightclub.

Sebastine Kava Liliu, the first Solomon Islander to join the service, raped his vulnerable victim in bushes just meters from a Portsmouth nightclub and left her crying her eyes out.

A court heard the “predatory” sailor had spent two and a half hours exploring the club on his own to try to identify “lonely, drunken women”.

He bought his “particularly vulnerable” victim a double tequila even though she was already extremely drunk and convinced her to leave the club with him in the early hours of February 11.

Kava Liliu then lured the woman to a secluded spot on a street a few meters away and raped her on the ground in the bushes.

Liliu today admitted a charge of rape and will be released after four years, serving the final two years of his sentence on licence.

Sebastine Kava Liliu, right, the first Solomon Islander to join the Navy, greets Princess Anne, left, last April.

The sailor was pictured in April last year meeting Princess Anne during a passing out parade at HMS Raleigh, the Navy’s basic training center in Torpoint, Cornwall.

He was selected to meet the royals as the first person from the Solomon Islands to join the Navy and was heard to have a brilliant record of service.

Today, a judge branded the Solomon Islands native an “opportunist” and jailed him for six years.

Judge Michael Bowes KC, at Portsmouth Crown Court, ruled that Kava Liliu “targeted” the woman and caused her “serious psychological harm”.

Addressing Kava Liliu, Judge Bowes KC said: ‘On February 11 (the victim) went out at night to the Astoria with her friends, (she) drank heavily and was drunk.

‘I make it absolutely clear that he cannot be blamed in any way for that.

‘There came a time when you approached her and spoke to her because you knew she was drunk and vulnerable. Shortly after, you took her outside and near her, in a bush, you raped her.

‘What you did that night has had a very profound effect on (the victim).

“In addition to the physical damage, you have caused him serious psychological damage that will remain with him for many years and probably for the rest of his life.”

The judge added: “I have found that you caused serious psychological harm and that she was particularly vulnerable due to her personal circumstances.”

“I found that his offending, although extremely serious, was more opportunistic than the result of significant planning.”

The judge said he took into account Kava Liliu’s Royal Navy service report, which “spoke well of him”.

It is understood he will plan to return to the Solomon Islands.

Kava Liliu’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had “lost her dignity” following the “malicious and cruel” attack.

In a statement read at an earlier hearing, he said he still suffers from flashbacks.

“It’s easy to say the physical effects,” she said, “I don’t feel comfortable with myself anymore.”

‘I lost my dignity and my privacy that day, that’s something that will take a while to recover.

‘The mental effects are going to be difficult to understand… being enjoying yourself and suddenly losing trust in the world when you are at your most vulnerable.

“Thankfully, I have people around me who love and care for me and will help me, but things are still difficult.”

He said he now suffers sleepless nights and feels like he can no longer walk outside in the dark.

“You may have taken away my trust in the world and my sense of dignity, but you didn’t take away my voice and you never will,” he added.

The court heard the sailor visited The Astoria nightclub in the city alone and met his drunk victim.

“Recognising the condition the victim was in, he approached her and eventually managed to get her out of the nightclub,” Harding continued.

“Long story short, he proceeded to take her into the nearby bushes and raped her.”

The court heard he briefly left the scene before returning to pick up his cap, then left the woman “distraught” and sobbing.

Shocking CCTV footage of the incident was played in court, showing the woman stumbling to her feet.

In CCTV footage taken before the attack, Harding said Kava Liliu could be seen “observing the scene”, before following the woman out of one of the club’s rooms as if she was “stalking her prey”.

Kava Liliu is said to have entered the nightclub as a “lonely man” and stood “observing the scene”, “taking advantage of lonely, drunken women”.

Footage showed Kava Liliu getting into a taxi to take him to Victory Gate, the entrance to the city’s naval base, and back to his ship.

The police were able to identify him because he had told the victim his name and he was later questioned and accepted what he had done.

He admitted one count of rape.

To mitigate this, Robert Bryan said today that Kava Liliu has a “lack of maturity” and “is remorseful for what he did.”

Mr Bryan added: “A number of reference letters have been provided which indicate that people who know him and those who have known him for quite some time (for example) seem to be quite out of place.”

Kava Liliu described his actions as “horrible, disgusting and disgraceful” in an apology letter to his victim.