‘The perfect zombie apocalypse retreat’: An isolated cottage in the Scottish Highlands with no neighbors as far as the eye can see hits the market – but there’s a trap

An ‘off-grid’ cottage hidden in the Highlands has hit the market for £130,000 – and someone is looking for a place to wait out the zombie apocalypse.

With no neighbors as far as the eye can see, the house is the perfect place for secluded living.

The traditional stone-built property sits on two acres and enjoys stunning views of the countryside surrounding Brae Cottage in Dornoch, Sutherland.

Located in a picturesque location, next to the stream known as Abhainn an r-Stratha Charnaig, which runs from Loch Buidhe, through Torboll Falls and the Torboll Salmon Ladder to the coastal waters of Loch Fleet.

The house is surrounded by views of the Creag Dail na Meine and Beinn Domhnaill hills, offering a peaceful and idyllic setting.

This remote hideaway in the Scottish highlands will require a complete renovation

The cabin is located away from the road and is accessed via a long path.

But there is a small catch: the rural house is “uninhabitable” and will require “complete renovations” to “bring it into the 21st century.”

Inside, the first floor has a kitchen, bathroom and living room, all of which are sparsely decorated and in need of an overhaul, Luxury Property News reports.

Upstairs, accessed through the kitchen, narrow stairs lead to a skylight and access two bedrooms.

There are two outbuildings attached to the rear of the property: one is used as a log store and coal store, and the other is stone and used for storage.

The listing says: “The cabin has the potential to offer its new owners a unique off-grid living experience in a picturesque location.”

Inside, the property needs a complete renovation to bring it up to modern living standards.

The selling agents describe the property as “the perfect renovation project for those seeking a peaceful retreat in the heart of the highland countryside”.

There is also “enough land for self-sustainable living.”

The listing images have attracted attention on social media.

One user commented: “That’s going to be a nightmare for my Amazon delivery guy.”

“Too close to a road,” another person joked.

Someone else said: “I’ve seen too many werewolf movies to live there.”

“The house at the end of 28 days later,” said one movie buff.

Another user added: ‘PRO: The night sky would be amazing! CON: No pizza delivery.

“A perfect retreat for the zombie apocalypse,” someone else joked.

One fan called it “heaven,” while another said it was their “dream place.”

But if it’s right for you, the property is currently available for £130,000 with Monster Moves.

The new owner might want a car capable of tackling a rough road to get home.

