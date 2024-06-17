The Perfect Breakfast Buffet Revealed – Including When to Start! An expert prepares a formula for Brits to know the best way to enjoy their Christmas breakfast buffet (and YOU START with hot, not cold)

The formula for the perfect all-you-can-eat Christmas breakfast buffet has been cracked by a mathematician who even revealed what time Brits should arrive to make the most of the feast.

Dr Tom Crawford invented the equation after researchers found that a quarter of Brits had delayed their plans for the day after gorging on self-service hotel food.

The Oxford University mathematician and self-proclaimed buffet king used his brain to come up with a formula that reveals what order the buffet should be eaten in, and says people should start with a hot meal rather than a cold one.

The equation tells diners how many plates to use and how long to wait before leaving the table for a second helping.

Dr Crawford said: “There are six key ingredients to the buffet experience, including the obvious elements (such as the type and amount of food), but also the time of arrival and the amount of time spent digesting the food.”

Oxford University’s Dr. Tom Crawford’s equation (above) details how many plates diners should use and promises a 10/10 buffet experience.

‘Each of the variables is represented in the formula, and the optimal solution is based on the habits of the average British tourist.

How to have the perfect all-you-can-eat breakfast Arrival at 8.17 1x piece of toast

A portion of eggs

portion of beans

2x slices of bacon

2x sausages 16 minutes later… 2x slices of smoked salmon

2x servings of fruit

1x pastry

1x yogurt

a cup of cereal Leave at 9.02 am

‘To achieve the best buffet experience and a maximum score of 10, holiday-goers must arrive by 8.17am and consume two courses of food.

‘The first is a hot plate with a piece of toast, a portion of eggs, a portion of beans, two pieces of bacon and two sausages (vegetable or not).

‘The second course, which should be eaten 16 minutes after the first to promote digestion, should include two slices of smoked salmon, two portions of fruit, a pastry, a yogurt and a bowl of cereal. Who knew breakfast could be so complicated!’

The Asda Travel survey found that three in five Brits choose a holiday destination based on the quality of the all-inclusive buffet, with the Spanish island of Mallorca voted the best place to enjoy a fry-up.

Neil Foster, director of Asda Money, added: “Our research has shown that we are a nation of breakfast buffet enthusiasts, but we are doing it wrong, resulting in post-breakfast power naps or disappointment at not getting through it.” to that delicious looking bun.

‘At Asda Money, we take the idea of ​​helping our customers make the most of their summer very seriously.

“We hope this guide helps eliminate common breakfast hiccups and allows everyone to make the most of their vacation experience.”