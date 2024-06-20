The NHS cyberattack nightmare continues with 1,134 operations and hundreds of appointments still canceled two weeks after hackers triggered a “critical incident” at London hospitals.

The NHS cyberattack nightmare has continued with 1,134 operations and hundreds of appointments canceled two weeks after hackers triggered a “critical incident” at London hospitals.

Planned operations and outpatient appointments were forced to be reorganized in the two London NHS trusts most affected by the attack on pathology service provider Synnovis, NHS England London said.

Between June 10 and 16, the second week after the attack, more than 320 planned operations and 1,294 outpatient appointments at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust were postponed.

The number of reorganized planned operations has reduced by 494 since the first week after the attack, from June 3 to 9, but the number of missed outpatient appointments has increased by 394.

The total so far is 1,134 planned operations and 2,194 postponed outpatient appointments, according to figures from NHS England London.

Synnovis was the victim of a ransomware attack, allegedly carried out by the Russian group Qilin, on June 3.

Urgent and emergency services have remained available as usual, severely reducing their ability to process and report blood tests.

In response, NHS England London declared a regional incident, which it said allowed it to coordinate with neighboring providers to manage disruptions.

Dr Chris Streather, medical director of NHS London, said: “While we are seeing some services operating at near-normal levels and have seen a reduction in the number of elective procedures being postponed, the cyberattack on Synnovis continues to have an impact. significant”. Impact on NHS services in South East London.

“Having treatment postponed is distressing for patients and their families, and I would like to apologize to any patients who have been affected by the incident, and staff continue to work hard to rearrange appointments and treatments as quickly as possible.

‘Mutual aid arrangements between NHS laboratories have begun to have a positive impact on primary care providers, helping to increase the number of blood tests available for the most critical and urgent cases.

‘Patients should access services as usual by dialing 999 in an emergency and otherwise use NHS 111 via the NHS app, online or by phone.

“They should also continue to attend appointments unless instructed otherwise by the clinic team.”