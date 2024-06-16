The names of the ‘new Nostradamus’ date the start of World War III, and there are only a few days left

An Indian astrologer has boldly declared the start date of World War III, predicting that it could begin within days.

Kushal Kumar, known as the ‘New Nostradamus’, stated that World War III could begin on June 18, 2024.

speaking to The daily star, Kumar said: “Now, Tuesday, June 18, 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger World War III, although June 10 and June 29 may also have a say.”

Kumar pointed to several international conflicts as signs of the impending global conflict.

Expressing concern, Kumar cautioned, “It can be seen here that predictive warning for better care and appropriate strategy involves careful and serious interpretation of planetary impacts, while inadvertent human errors or slips cannot be completely ruled out.”

Kushal Kumar, known as the ‘New Nostradamus’, stated that the beginning of World War III would begin on June 18, 2024.

Kumar pointed to several international conflicts as signs of the impending global conflict.

“So you have to watch how the war scenario develops in hotspots around the world as the days go by,” he added.

Kumar originally made this prediction in May and is doubling down on it, despite previously predicting the wrong date.

He previously predicted June 10 as the start date of the war, which did not occur, casting doubt on the accuracy of his predictions.

Despite the false prediction, Kumar is now confident that he sees June 18 as having the greatest potential for the start of a conflict, while mentioning June 29 as another possible date.

He said the start date is caused by major planetary alignments that he believes could trigger a global conflict.

Kumar uses the Vedic astrological chart to make his predictions, which is a system rooted in Hindu culture and is believed to be a “map of our karma”, using alignments of planets and stars.

He gave credence to incidents such as the terrorist attacks on the India-Pakistan border, the crossing of North Korean soldiers into South Korea and rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

Kumar first mentioned a recent terrorist attack in the Himalayas that claimed the lives of nine Hindu pilgrims and left 33 others injured.

He then highlighted an incident in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Kumar originally made this prediction in May and is doubling down on it, despite previously predicting the wrong date.

Third, Kumar highlighted escalating tensions in Israel, where Hezbollah forces in Lebanon launched rockets into Israel in response to the death of a commander.

He also drew attention to Russia’s deployment of warships, including a nuclear submarine, in Havana, reminiscent of the Cuban missile crisis.

Finally, Kumar highlighted China’s military exercises near Taiwan, which have raised concerns among US officials.

Kumar, often nicknamed the “new Nostradamus”, is named after the famous French astrologer who lived in the 16th century.

The real Nostradamus, born in December 1503, gained notoriety for his book ‘Les Propheties’, a collection of 942 poetic quatrains.

These verses, published in two volumes, are considered prophecies filled with cryptic messages that demand various interpretations and future predictions.