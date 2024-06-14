The mysterious hand sign used by Andrew Tate and rumored to be linked to the Illuminati and Matrix, so what does it really mean?

When Andrew Tate was taken away in handcuffs along with his brother by Romanian police, he could be seen making a mysterious hand sign that his followers often imitate.

With his thumbs and index fingers touching to create a triangle, Tate says the hand signal allows him to “light up.”

On a surface level, it looks like the misogynistic influencer might be doing the Buddhist Uttara Bodhi Mudra hand gesture.

However, conspiracy theories about the signs have been fueled by Tate’s constant references to “the matrix.” Others have speculated that he has to do with the Illuminati.

The alarming influence of siblings on young people has caused schoolchildren to imitate the hand gesture, which teachers have expressed concern about.

And most recently, TikTok prankster Mizzy, 19, was photographed yesterday doing the hand sign while avoiding jail for stealing a woman’s phone.

Former professional kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate gestures with his hands as he is escorted in handcuffs in Romania

Tate (center) handcuffs his brother Tristan as he arrives at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, in February 2023. The sign is to help him “energize.”

Andrew Tate said he copied his father’s gesture, explaining, “The reason I do it is because when your brain is as advanced as mine, you have to complete the circuit,” saying he was “full of electricity” with ” blood”. fire’

Teachers have expressed concern about schoolchildren copying the hand gesture that Tate makes again here.

The gesture could be related to the Buddhist enlightenment mudra often used in yoga and appears to be the same sign Tate makes.

Tate previously revealed that he copied it from his father, American international chess master Emory Tate, who used to make the gesture regularly while playing sports.

The influencer says that he does the same since ‘he is his father’s son’. He also claims that he allows her to “complete the circuit”, a reference to his own body and brain.

Tate, who says the gesture helps him “energize,” has previously stated: “I am not associated with the Illuminati.”

The Tate brothers have used the hand gesture several times in the past in videos and photo shoots, as well as when they were arrested by Romanian police on charges including human trafficking and rape.

Cassie Rattray, a 25-year-old sex education teacher from Liverpool, told VICE in January that she had seen children making the gesture.

He also recounted how students recited Tate quotes in his classes, including one that got Tate banned from Twitter in 2017. The Tate quote the boy repeated was: “If you put yourself in a position of being raped, you should assume some responsibility.” ‘

Another teacher in the east of England said he saw a group of 11-year-olds doing the gesture. They were “very deliberately sitting in a row, all doing it with their hands on the desk.”

Tate is seen doing the hand gesture again while posing in front of a luxurious red Ferrari.

TikTok prankster Mizzy was pictured making the “power on” hand sign Tate made famous when he was saved from jail yesterday.

Tim Squirrel, an extremism expert at the Strategic Dialogue Institute, told VICE that teachers shouldn’t worry about the gesture itself but rather what it represents.

“For the women and girls around it, it doesn’t really make much difference: the ‘ironic’ endorsement of violent misogyny is, in many cases, indistinguishable from reality and creates an unsafe atmosphere for them,” she said. .

According The New York PostTate explained in a video: “I am not associated with the Illuminati” and said the sign was a “light up.”

“The reason I do it is because when your brain is as advanced as mine, you have to complete the circuit,” he said, stating that he was “full of electricity” with “blood on fire.”

“I do it because it increases my powers, it’s like a power increase,” he said.

In the clip, Tate told his ‘gentleman’ followers to try it.

TikTok threat Mizzy, who often makes the hand gesture, revealed in May 2023 how Tate and his brother Tristan had approached him.

He said he was “in talks with the Tate brothers,” adding: “I have the power now.”

At the time, O’Garro posted a video along with a lengthy statement on social media in which he admitted to having “thought Mizzy was the biggest threat in the UK.”

He said: ‘The Tate Brothers have helped me immensely, teaching me to assimilate people’s feelings and to be more responsible for my actions as I become a man.

“They’re also showing me that I can achieve what I want in ways that don’t make me look like a villain and, in the process, also help others.”

TikTok’s terror was expressed in a previous court appearance in August last year using the hand sign, but insisted it was not copying anyone.

O’Garro revealed in May 2023 that he was “in talks with the Tate brothers” and added: “I have the power now.”

“I am my own person and he (Andrew Tate) just helped me realize how this could benefit me,” she said in a social media post.

‘This is called mudra, it is a symbolic hand gesture commonly used in Hinduism and Buddhism.

‘Mudras help link the mind with the body and consciousness with the subconscious. It gives me power.

“People who think it’s Illuminati posturing are brainwashed robots.”