The murderer pardoned by Putin to fight in Ukraine is arrested again in Russia on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl and throwing her body into a well.

A murderer released from prison and pardoned by Vladimir Putin to fight in Ukraine has been detained on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl and dumping her body down a well.

Now-convicted murderer Andrei Bykov, 49, has been detained after the boy’s body was discovered on Wednesday in a disused well near an abandoned building in Topki, a town in Russia’s Kemerovo region of Siberia, according to a communication media. Ría Novosti.

Investigations are underway to establish whether the boy was sexually abused. There were reportedly “signs of violence” on the schoolgirl’s body.

Bykov was serving a 14-year sentence for murdering an elderly woman in 2019. He allegedly hit the pensioner over the head with a bucket and strangled her with duct tape. He was supposed to serve until 2032.

However, after just three years behind bars, he was freed under a Putin plan to send convicts to the front.

He had also previously been convicted of involving minors in crimes.

He served in the Russian army but was captured by Ukrainian forces last year, and was shown in a video highlighting how Putin sent assassins to fight for him.

In the video, he talked about how the Russian Defense Ministry offered him “mountains of gold” to go fight.

Bykov had already been convicted at least six times on charges of robbery, death threats, crimes against minors and murder, according to Novaya Gazeta Europa.

In the video he also explained that he led a life of crime, constantly returning to prison.

“In 1991 I committed my first crime and since then I have been in prison regularly,” he told his Ukrainian interrogator.

‘During brief periods of freedom, usually two or three months, I did odd jobs.

“Then I would commit another crime and go back to jail.

“I was jailed for murder and I was supposed to be in prison until 2032.”

Bykov said: ‘On October 29, 2023, people from the (Russian) Ministry of Defense arrived at my prison colony, IK-29 in Kemerovo, where I was serving my sentence.

‘They started offering contracts to go fight (against Ukraine).

‘They promised us mountains of gold…’

Earlier this year, Ukraine exchanged him as a prisoner of war and he was allowed to return to his village of Maly Korchugan, near Topki.

According to Radio Free Europe Radio Liberty, the number of crimes in Russia committed by prisoners recruited from Russian penitentiaries who fought in Ukraine has been increasing since the beginning of 2023.