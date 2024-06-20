The mother-of-two’s face broke out in giant boils after £60 anti-wrinkle injections and left her needing an HIV test after claiming the beautician had used a “dirty needle”.

A mother feared she had contracted HIV after large boils broke out on her face after paying £60 for anti-wrinkle injections from a beautician who she claimed used a “dirty needle”.

Kat Ramsey, from Kent, has been receiving “confidence-boosting” anti-wrinkle injections for the past four years to make her look younger and relieve tension headaches.

But about a week after a home appointment in March, the 41-year-old said she couldn’t get out of bed and called 111 because she suspected she had contracted sepsis.

The next day she broke out in large boils around her eyes, forehead and frown line, which she claims are “the exact places” she had been given the £60 anti-wrinkle injections.

Ramsey said the boils reduced her confidence so much that she refused to leave the house because people would stare at her.

After a four-week course of antibiotics and a consultation with a dermatologist, the mother-of-two said she was told it was due to “cross-contamination.”

Ramsey urgently booked an HIV test which came back negative, but a persistent boil remains and he fears the others’ scars will never go away.

Now he wants to encourage people to thoroughly research their professionals before going through the needle.

Mrs Ramsey, from Margate, Kent, said: ‘A week or so after the injections I became very ill.

“I couldn’t walk or get out of bed, so I called 111 and managed to get antibiotics that day.

‘The day after big boils started appearing on my face, they thought it might be sepsis.

‘I realized that the boils were in exactly the same place where I had had the injections.

‘I didn’t even see her open a new needle, so it could have been a used one.

‘I went to get an HIV test just in case, but luckily it came back negative because at one point I was afraid it might be that.

‘I went to a dermatologist and they told me it was a case of cross contamination and that I had put needles used by different people in the same bottle.

‘I still have a boil that hasn’t burst yet. Three months later I’m still walking around with plasters on my face.

‘I will probably never be able to get injections in those places again because of the scar tissue.

“It will leave me scarred for life.”

Ramsey says she trusted the professional because a friend recommended her, but now urges beauty lovers to do their own research before booking facial treatment appointments.

She said: ‘I have been receiving anti-wrinkle injections for about four years and have never had any problems, it has always been successful.

‘They helped me with my tension headaches and soften my wrinkles and expression lines, so it’s part vanity and part health benefits. They gave me more confidence.

“I feel lucky it wasn’t worse, but it has really affected my confidence.” People looked at me because I had four huge boils on my face.

‘I would tell other people to research the professional and review the product because people are taking shortcuts.

“From now on I will only go to a doctor, dentist or nurse because, having been through this, you don’t know what’s in the products and it’s not regulated.”