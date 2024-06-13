The mother of a premature baby girl whom Lucy Letby ‘tried to kill by dislodging her breathing tubes’ breaks down in tears as the court recounts the moment her daughter died in her husband’s arms.

The mother of a premature baby girl today described making the “hardest decision of her life” to turn off her daughter’s life support and “let her go”, three days after Lucy Letby allegedly tried to murder her.

The girl, known as Baby K, had been born weighing just 1 pound 8 ounces, 15 weeks earlier at the Countess of Chester Hospital when her mother went into labor unexpectedly early in February 2016.

By then, Manchester Crown Court heard, the former neonatal nurse had already murdered five babies – three boys and two girls – and a few months later she would murder two more children from a set of triplets.

Prosecutors allege that Letby, 34, was caught “practically red-handed” trying to murder Baby K by dislodging her breathing tube less than two hours after her birth.

They say an experienced doctor saw Letby alone with her baby and “doing nothing” to help her as she collapsed in the early hours of the night shift, when the nurse designated to care for her was out informing her parents of her condition.

Letby denies attempted murder and has not been charged in connection with the subsequent death of baby K at a more specialist hospital, where she was taken around 12 hours after her birth.

Lucy Letby, 34, was convicted in August last year of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six other infants.

The former nurse is now on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the attempted murder of a girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

In a moving statement, which was read to the jury on the second day of the retrial, Baby K’s mother said: ‘When we entered the courtroom I could see that the readings on the monitors and satellite were low. I knew right away that things were not very good.

‘The doctor confirmed the worst. I asked her if it was just a waiting game now or if she was going to get better. We had a long conversation and she said that what happened next was entirely our decision.

‘I remember telling the doctor that she had been poked and prodded from the moment she was born, her tiny, delicate body had swollen so much that I didn’t want her to suffer any more.

“We didn’t want to be informed that we had lost our little girl when the machine alarms went off, we didn’t want to prolong the matter any further.

‘We made the decision to turn off the machines and let her go. It was by far the most difficult decision of my life.

‘A member of staff showed us a family room where peace and silence reigned. Our daughter was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a little hat. ‘Our daughter was in my husband’s arms when he took his last breath and passed away quietly.’

Baby K’s mother wiped her eyes with a tissue as the statement was read to the jury. She and her husband are present in the public gallery, sitting a few meters from Letby, who is in the glass-paneled dock, flanked by three security guards.

The jury was told that, after being “caught practically red-handed” by senior pediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram, Letby tampered with Baby K’s breathing tube two more times over the next three hours in the same turn to cover their tracks and make it look like the boy was prone to collapsing.

Although Baby K was in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital for less than 12 hours and Letby never learned her name, she looked up her parents on Facebook more than two years later, the court heard.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies attempted murder.

His lawyer, Ben Myers KC, told the jury he does not remember the night Baby K was born, but denies dislodging her breathing tube or causing her any harm.

Neither the baby nor her parents can be named for legal reasons.

The trial, which is expected to last about four weeks, continues.