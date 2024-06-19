The mother of 12-year-old Keaton Slater breaks down in tears as she appeals to the public to find the hit-and-run suspect amid fears he has fled the country.

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who died after a hit-and-run in Coventry has made a tearful plea for public help to locate a suspect wanted by police.

Keaton Slater’s mother, Louise Slater, told a press conference on Wednesday that her son’s death, hit by a BMW car in Coventry last Friday, had left her family devastated.

He asked for information on the whereabouts of Dolars Aleksanders, 21, born in Latvia, wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Flanked by Keaton’s father Clint and brothers Kai, 13, and Keanu, 17, her 51-year-old mother wiped away tears and said, “We were a family of five, but now we’re four.”

‘Our lives will never be the same and Keaton’s siblings, Dad, Nana, Grandpa and I are devastated.

“The entire family and his school friends are heartbroken.”

Although she said she had initially been reluctant to make a public appeal, the grieving mother added: “Hearing that whoever did this will not turn themselves in has left us all feeling helpless and we need to get justice for our Keaton.”

‘We just want everyone to find out who took our son, Keanu and Kai’s little brother, from us.

‘Our funny little prankster made everyone laugh all the time. Whoever did this to Keaton has taken everything from us all.

‘Please, if anyone knows anything… please come forward so we can have justice for our family.’

In a separate statement also read to the media by Louise Slater, Keaton’s brother Keanu said: “I will never get to see him joke with us again, I will never get to see him grow in age.”

‘There are not enough words to describe what he meant to all of us. Our best friend, our little brother, a son and now an angel, all in one person.’

Radford Road where the incident occurred. Keaton’s family have paid tribute to a “fun-loving little comedian” who was “so beautiful inside and out”.

He has been remembered for being an avid supporter of Coventry City FC and described as the “light and soul” of life.

Keaton was hit by a black BMW, which allegedly failed to stop, on Radford Road in Coventry on June 14 at around 4.30pm.

West Midlands Police believe there were four people in the car, which was later found abandoned in New Arley, at the time of the incident.

Coventry City fan Keaton, whose family wore the club’s colors during the press conference, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the West Midlands serious collision investigation unit, said: “We have already made arrests and spoken to a number of people who were also in that car.”

‘We are working with all our partner agencies to try to establish the whereabouts of the suspect.

“We are also fully aware that the suspect was born in Latvia and we are conducting further investigations with our international counterparts.”

Floral tributes were left for 12-year-old Keaton Slater in Radford Road, Coventry, where Keaton died in a hit-and-run incident.

Funds are now being raised through the Just Giving campaign to support their loved ones as the community comes together after the tragedy.

Another 21-year-old man, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.

Police are treating a third man as a witness and have questioned a fourth.

A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

Organizer John McDevitt said: “No parent should have to deal with the trauma of losing such a young child.”

‘His family have been told about him JustGiving Page and he is very grateful that it is being done while they try to deal with what happened.”

McDevitt added: “It will help the family with funeral expenses and any other living costs, giving them time to begin to process and grieve the loss of their son and brother without having the added burden of worrying about paying for a funeral and going to work.” “. .’

On Saturday, community members paid tribute to the young man, saying many were in “shock and disbelief” following the incident.

Nearby resident Tejinder K Kundi told the Coventry Telegraph: “It happened just around the corner from where we live and the whole neighborhood is in shock and disbelief.”

Coventry city councilor Jayne Innes said: “A child has lost his life, my love, thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and school.”