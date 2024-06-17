The mother, 24, was strangled to death by her husband, 47, in front of their young children after he found out about her “affair” with another man her age on TikTok, the court heard.

A mother was strangled to death by her jealous husband in front of their children after he discovered she was having an “affair” with another man her age on TikTok, a court heard.

Aminan Rahman, 47, is accused of attacking Suma Begum, 24, at a flat in Docklands, east London, on the night of April 29 last year.

He is accused of then dumping her body in a suitcase and throwing it into the River Lea, the Old Bailey has heard.

It is not known whether Begum was alive or dead when she was thrown into the river inside the suitcase, but her body was found 10 days later.

Rahman was video calling Ms Begum’s boyfriend Shahin Miah, also 24, threatening him when he attacked her, jurors were told.

Miah said he was offered the equivalent of £6,000 to end the matter.

Prosecutors allege Rahman packed Begum, dead or alive, into a large black suitcase in the early hours of April 30 before pushing her into the River Lea (pictured).

Begum moved to the UK in 2020 after marrying Rahman over the phone and her children were two and four months old when she died.

Rahman denies murder and a previous assault on Ms Begum on February 6, 2023.

Giving evidence in court today, assisted by an interpreter from Sylheti, Miah said he was living in Bangladesh when he met Begum on TikTok after she found his account there.

They never met in person, but he said they had an “intimate relationship.”

Miah said they messaged each other as friends for a week until he became her boyfriend and after seven or eight months he found out she was married.

He said he found out about her husband and she admitted it to him when he confronted her.

Miah said she also discovered she was married to another man, which had allowed her to enter the UK.

When asked about his marriage, he said, “I knew she was a good person and she was looking for a person like me.”

He said they would communicate on WhatsApp through video calls and make plans on what they would do in the future.

“I would give her time, she would give me time, and she would make plans about what we would do, what she would do with me, that kind of thing,” he said.

‘She made plans to marry me and then we would live together. She asked me to live in London with her and look after her children.

The Old Bailey (pictured) heard Rahman was video calling Begum’s boyfriend Shahin Miah, who was living in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, at the time of the alleged attack.

Miah moved to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates in January 2023, the court heard.

He said Mrs Begum moved to Leeds and understood she was no longer living with Rahman.

They talked about their plans to return to Bangladesh together and get married, he said.

Jurors were shown a video Ms Begum sent to Mr Miah at 2pm on February 6, 2023, which showed her in distress with marks on her neck.

Begum told him that Rahman had come to her house wanting to see his son.

He said: ‘She told me he then grabbed her by the neck, picked her up and threw her on the bed.

And then he stomped on his neck.

He said he asked her why she didn’t call the police and she said Rahman had threatened that people in Bangladesh would be harmed if she did.

The trial continues.