The most complained about shows in Ofcom history: from Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Harry and Meghan to Jade Goody’s abuse of Shilpa Shetty and the king’s coronation

The king’s coronation and Piers Morgan’s controversial comments about Harry and Meghan on Good Morning Britain are among the most complained about TV shows in Ofcom’s history.

The media watchdog has commemorated the 500th edition of its fortnightly bulletin, started on January 27, 2004, reflecting on important moments from the last two decades.

Morgan takes first place after 54,595 complaints were made when he said he did not believe claims made by Meghan about her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After clashing with a co-host on the show, Morgan left the show for good.

The media watchdog later ruled that the March 8, 2021, episode did not breach broadcast rules, saying Morgan’s comments were “potentially harmful and offensive” but also “taken full account of the freedom expression”.

Channel Four’s Celebrity Big Brother came second with 45,159 complaints after it was found to be in breach of the broadcasting code when the late Jade Goody, S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara, 45, and model Danielle Lloyd , 40, directed abuse in Bollywood. The star Shilpa Shetty, 49, in 2007.

Some of the behavior included Ms Goody referring to the star as “Shilpa Poppadom”, Ms Lloyd telling Ms Shetty, in foul language, that she should return to her home in India, and an argument about Ms. Shetty preparing a chicken in which offensive comments were made about Indians. She did the cooking.

Oh brother: The late Jade Goody came under fire and sparked Ofcom complaints for her fights with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Celebrity Big Brother

Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2020 came in fourth place with 25,017 complaints.

Ofcom ruled against Channel 4 and the broadcaster apologized on air.

Another Big Brother celebrity moment came in 2018 when former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett accused former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of repeatedly physically assaulting her.

The incident ranked third and received 25,327 reports.

After leaving the show (this time it had moved to Channel 5), Ms Pallett apologized and said she had made “a huge, horrible mistake” and Ofcom ruled that the incident did not breach broadcasting rules.

Diversity’s Black Lives Matter-inspired routine on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2020 came fourth with 25,017 complaints, while Love Island contestant Faye Winter’s behavior and language during a heated exchange with her fellow Islander Teddy Soares, ranked fifth with 24,921 complaints.

Julia Hartley-Brewer’s heated exchange with a Palestinian MP on her TalkTV show is the only 2024 show to make the top 10 list, coming in at number six after receiving 17,351 complaints in January.

Ofcom ruled that the episode, in which the broadcaster discussed the war between Hamas and Israel with Dr Mustafa Barghouti, did not raise issues under its rules, but told TalkTV to “take particular care to ensure that potentially offensive comments are justified.”

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here in 2020, ranked seventh, having received 11,516 complaints in 2020 for the use of live animals in tests.

And Dan Wootton’s GB News show in 2023, where Laurence Fox made misogynistic comments about Ava Evans, came in eighth with 8,867 complaints.

Tenth on the list was King Charles III: The Coronation, which aired in May last year. The show received 8,421 complaints after Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh called the Royal Family’s appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony ‘terribly white’

The incident was the second of only two complaints in the top ten that breached the Ofcom code.

Jerry Springer, the BBC2 opera, received 8,860 complaints in 2005 about the representation of the Christian community in the programme.

Coming in at ninth place on the list, it was the first time Ofcom had seen large volumes of standards and “the first large-scale internet campaign for Ofcom on any broadcasting issue”.

The show received 8,421 complaints following a comment made by Adjoa Andoh during the live ITV broadcast.

The actress, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit Bridgerton, described the Royal Family’s appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as “terribly white”.

Ofcom concluded that the comments did not raise any issues.

Over the last 20 years, Ofcom has assessed 770,714 complaints and 156,988 cases, resulting in total fines of £15,875,250 for broadcasters.

During this time, it has also closed 3,286 standard investigations, of which 2,166 were considered violative, 576 were resolved, and 545 were considered non-violent or discontinued.