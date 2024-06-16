The monotonous month of June drags on in Britain… as a heatwave grips Europe with scorching 44°C temperatures causing two deaths

If you’re wondering what happened to summer, it’s on the other side of the Channel.

Britain is expected to continue cool, wet weather over the next week in a drab month called June.

But a ‘heat dome’ over Europe will trap hot air this week, exacerbating a heatwave that has already caused temperatures to top 44C (111.2F) in some places and caused two deaths in Cyprus.

This means that while firefighters battle bushfires in some parts of the continent, barbecuing will remain a dangerous pastime in the UK as rain threatens to extinguish the flames.

However, a dry spell with warmer temperatures should appear around Tuesday next week, possibly saving festival-goers from a muddy quagmire at Glastonbury, which begins on June 26.

Rain on us: Britain will continue to experience cool, wet weather for the next week in a drab month called June. Pictured: Military procession braves the weather Saturday at Trooping The Color.

Soak up the… rain: The sun has largely eluded Britain in June. Royal fans use their umbrellas on The Mall on Saturday

Meanwhile, in Athens: The Parthenon was closed this week, with members of the Red Cross on hand to hand out bottled water as temperatures soared across the continent.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) seasonal forecast covering July, August and September predicts extreme and higher than average temperatures in the Mediterranean

DTN forecaster Arnau Fernández, formerly MeteoGroup, said: “There is a big contrast between the UK and central and southern Europe.

THREE-DAY FORECAST Monday: North: high 17°C (62.6°F) and low 10°C (50°F). Rain, followed by sun and scattered showers. South: maximum 21 °C (69.8 °F) minimum 14 °C (57.2 °F). Sunny and dry, rain later in northern areas. Tuesday: North: high 16°C (60.8°F) and low 9°C (48.2°F). Cloudy, with heavy showers in the afternoon. South: high 21°C (69.6°F) and low 10°C (50°F). Generally dry, some showers in the southeast later. Wednesday: North: high 17°C (62.6°F) and low 9°C (48.2°F). Dry, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. South: high 20°C (68°F) and low 12°C (53.6°F). Dry, becoming cloudy in the afternoon.

“A warm air mass comes from Africa and settles across the Mediterranean and moves towards central Europe, while the UK has a northward flow of air, so it is colder.”

Fernández recommended bringing umbrellas “just in case, and coats first thing in the morning.”

Temperatures have been 2-4°C below average in England and Wales during June, while daily rainfall has been 3-4mm above average.

Thermometers should just barely rise above 20°C (68°F) in the south during the first part of this week, but will not rise above 17°C (62.6°F) in the north.

For next week, conditions will be 5 to 6°C warmer, with parts of the south reaching 26°C (78.8°F).

The heat dome over Europe – an area of ​​high pressure that parks over an area and traps hot air – intensifies heat waves and significantly increases the risk of wildfires.

A high temperature of 45.3°C was recorded in Cyprus late last week, where an 84-year-old woman who died of heatstroke on Saturday became the second person to succumb to the condition in recent days.

Firefighters have also been battling fires on the island.

Other parts of Greece and Türkiye have reached 44°C (111.2°F).

Countries affected by increasingly warm conditions starting this week include Italy, Hungary, Poland, the Balkans and Germany, where the European Football Championship is being held.

Meanwhile, local surface water flooding is possible across parts of northern England on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Land, roads and some properties will be affected and there could be travel disruptions.