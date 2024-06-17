The lying game behind Jude Bellingham’s goal celebration that could propel them to Euro glory: how the England star held his head in his hands in a nod to Werewolf, the deception card game that is helping the team to join

The England men’s football team has revealed their love for a trick card game called Werewolf to help them bond as they chase glory at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham scored his crucial goal against Serbia in last night’s 1-0 win with a reference to the match he celebrated with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The teammates knelt after the 20-year-old Bellingham’s header in Gelsenkirchen and, facing each other, covered their faces with one hand.

Wolf, or Werewolf as he is officially known, was also part of England’s camp at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and is believed to have been playing him for years.

The popular challenge that requires deception and strategic thinking is based on a role-playing and deduction game called Mafia, which was developed by Russian creator Dimitry Davidoff in 1986, and a spin-off version is linked to the hit BBC show The Traitors.

Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate England’s goal with a ‘Wolf’ celebration during the group stage match against Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen last night

It pits a small informed group called the “wolves” against the uninformed majority known as the “villagers.” Each group tries to trick the other to win.

Speaking to the BBC as he collected his man of the match award, Bellingham said: “When we play Wolf, one of the staff loves that look on his face when he has no idea what’s going on, so it was a little bit group celebration for the Lobo crew.

At the post-match press conference, he added: “It was more of a celebration for the backroom staff who worked so hard every day, and they won’t get awards like this or have the moments that we have.” the tone.

“But we value them a lot and it is important that during the tournament we maintain that atmosphere.”

It is believed that the celebration was for the English photographer Eddie Keogh.

Alexander-Arnold was also asked about Werewolf and told the BBC: “It’s hard to describe… you can’t watch and you have to work out who’s telling lies and who’s not.”

‘So it’s a game of how well you know each other’s little details. I found a photo of us playing maybe in October or November. I showed it to Jude and we said, look, we’re going to have to do it.

“Obviously he has his iconic celebration, but we said if one of us scores, it’s only right that we do.” I’m not sure how big it’s gotten or how much coverage it is, but we enjoy playing it and it’s also good for team bonding.’

Former England goalkeeper Joe Hart later revealed that the team has been playing this game since he was in the team, dating back to at least 2017.

Talking about the BBC Daily Football Podcast, Hart said: ‘I know the game. So you have villagers, you have… there are all different characters. And then usually two people in a group are a wolf, everyone covers their eyes, and then they throw questions and accusations at each other, and it’s almost a bluff.’

He said the game came into the team “a long time ago because I was there”, adding that he doesn’t remember who brought it in, but thinks it could have been Leicester City players.

Hart continued: “It’s just a big deal, and it can get very spicy because you have to hold your ground.”

“In a group situation, someone new, who thinks someone is a wolf, if Jude Bellingham is the wolf and, I don’t know, Conor Gallagher thinks it’s him, he has to take a risk and attack him.”

BBC presenter Kelly Cates said the revelation could mean “this will be the summer of the wolf”, comparing it to England’s Bukayo Saka “jumping into the pool on his inflatable unicorn” at St George’s Park training base during Euro 2020.

As it happens, a famous photo of this moment was taken by Mr Keogh, for whom the ‘Wolf’ celebration was held.

Cates continued: “We’ve heard all these stories about camps in England where it’s been a bit unsettled, or where players have been a bit isolated and have been cooped up and playing on their own consoles and that sort of thing.”

“There’s something quite healthy about a real, tangible board game that all the players participate in. I know it’s a little cliché, but it’s a great bonding experience.”

His colleague John Murray added: ‘We have it at home. I love being the wolf.’

Other England players have previously spoken about playing with Werewolf, including Harry Kane, who spoke about it at the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.

Kane said at the time: “There’s about 16 or 17 of us playing Wolf and it’s a great way to kill time.” He also helps with team bonding.

‘When they give you that wolf card, you have to start lying and it’s not easy, that’s why I think I’m a better villager than a wolf.

“There are definitely some who are better at fooling people than me.”

A Mafia/Werewolf spin-off forms the basis of the hit BBC show The Traitors (above)

BBC presenter Kelly Cates said “this will be the summer of the wolf”, comparing the discussion of the werewolf card game to Englishman Bukayo Saka “jumping into the pool on his inflatable unicorn” at the base of St George’s Park training during Euro 2020 (pictured)

Declan Rice added: “It’s about being the best liar.” The villagers have to sniff out the wolves and the wolves have to lie and tell everyone that they are not a wolf. “There is a lot of teamwork, joining forces.”

A powerful early header from Bellingham put a dominant England in control, but Serbia stepped up after the break and Gareth Southgate’s side were left to sweat as they cruised to a 1-0 victory.

Yesterday’s man of the match starred in England’s fourth successive opening match of the tournament, showing strength, skill and confidence against physical opponents.

Speaking about his goal, Bellingham said: “It’s obviously really special to score at any time for England, especially a goal that wins the game and a goal that gives us points and can help us hopefully have a good tournament.”

The victory put England top of Group C after Denmark and Slovenia drew 1-1.

England’s next match will be against Denmark this Thursday at 5pm in Frankfurt, before the group stage ends against Slovenia on June 25 at 8pm.