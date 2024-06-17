The Love Island star was rushed to hospital after an allergic reaction on a flight from Dubai and criticizes the airline after informing them of her allergy: ‘This left me with the real possibility of dying’

Jack Fowler has revealed he was rushed to hospital following a terrifying allergic reaction on a recent flight to Dubai.

The former Love Island star took to Instagram as he criticized the airline following the incident which left him breathing through an oxygen mask after suffering a severe nut allergy.

The star explained that she was flying with Emirates and had told the flight attendant several times that she had a nut allergy.

However, despite his warnings, he was served chicken curry with cashews and within seconds his throat closed up and he began to have difficulty breathing.

Jack was given five tanks of oxygen and had to be administered his Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen), but confessed that he had the “real possibility of dying on the plane.”

Love Island star Jack Fowler was rushed to hospital after an allergic reaction on a flight from Dubai and criticized Emirates airline after telling them about his allergy.

The star explained that she had told the flight attendant several times that she had a nut allergy. However, despite her warnings, she was served a chicken curry with cashews and within seconds her throat closed up and she began to have difficulty breathing.

Detailing the incident, Jack shared numerous snapshots of the incident while writing: “I can’t believe I have to post this. And I’m posting because people should be aware of the seriousness of how serious food allergies can be and how completely negligent they are.” from the @Emirates airline.

‘I recently flew with Emirates Airline and they gave me a cashew. I informed my flight attendant about my nut allergy twice before I was given a chicken curry.

“They didn’t give me a menu to choose from, but instead asked me directly if I wanted chicken or fish. I opted for the chicken.

‘When I ordered the chicken, I told the steward that I am very allergic to all nuts. I was then told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry.

‘When I received the food I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure and she again told me that it did not include nuts.

‘Trusting my flight attendant I started eating the chicken curry. My throat immediately closed up and breathing became extremely difficult.’

The situation immediately escalated and Jack continued: ‘I told a flight attendant that I couldn’t breathe and that there were nuts in the food.

‘I was told AGAIN there were no nuts in the chicken curry. It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time that I realized it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Chicken Curry’.

Jack was given five tanks of oxygen and had to be administered his Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen) but confessed that he had the ‘real possibility of dying on the plane’.

Once the plane landed in Dubai, Jack received further treatment and was rushed to hospital.

Jack asked, “What has to happen for airlines to take food allergies seriously?” while he criticized Emirates for their negligence’

He wrote: “I told the flight supervisor, ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane.’ This prompted the pilot to speed up the trip.

He added: ‘@Emirates is not good enough. I am lucky to have a platform to make so many people aware of their complete negligence.

‘This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane because I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. They gave me five tanks of oxygen, in addition to administering my adrenaline pen (Epi Pen).

“I told the flight supervisor, ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane.’ This causes the pilot to speed up the trip.

“Once we landed, I was rushed to Dubai Airport Hospital where I continued treatment.”

Jack then asked, “What has to happen for airlines to take food allergies seriously?” while he criticized Emirates for its negligence.

‘@Emirates not good enough. I am lucky to have a platform to make so many people aware of their complete negligence.

‘You are responsible for your passengers and their safety. Giving a passenger food that they have said TWICE will cause extreme harm is unacceptable.

‘I hope all airlines and cabin crew who come across this post take note. We board their flights and rely on the cabin crew to help us have a safe flight. Be more careful.’

MailOnline has contacted Emirates for comment.

Jack’s friends quickly took to the comments to wish Jack well after the ordeal.

Jack found fame after taking part in Love Island in 2018 (pictured). He then returned to the Love Island Games last year, which he won with his then-girlfriend Justine Joy.

Sharing her support in the comments, Jack’s ex-girlfriend and former flight attendant Laura Anderson wrote, “She’s getting fired.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Lineker wrote: “That’s crazy, man.” I love you and I hope you are well.’

Fellow Love Islander Georgia Steel wrote: ‘Hope you’re well Jack!!! Nice to use your platform to spread this kind of awareness!’

His ex Justine Joy, who he won the Love Island Games with last year, shared: ‘It’s shocking that this still happens knowing that you always make sure to tell everyone about the severity of your allergy before consuming anything!’ Infuriating! I’m really glad you’re okay!!’

Montana Brown added: “I hope you’re okay, this is SO bad.” and Hannah Elizabeth commented: ‘I also have a very bad allergy to cashews and pistachios. This also happened to me on a plane, so I hope you’re okay.