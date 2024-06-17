The “lone wolf terrorist” who was convinced by a hero patient not to detonate a homemade bomb inside a hospital had initially planned to attack an RAF base used by the United States, court told

A ‘lone wolf terrorist’ who was convinced by a patient not to detonate a bomb outside a hospital had initially planned to attack an RAF base, a court heard.

Mohammad Farooq, 28, was arrested with a pressure cooker outside the Gledhow wing of St James’ Hospital in Leeds in January 2023.

Prosecutors say Farooq planned to “seek his own martyrdom” through a “murderous terrorist attack” by detonating the bomb and then killing as many people as possible with knives before using an imitation firearm to incite police to arrest him. shoot him dead.

Opening the trial today, Jonathan Sandiford KC said Farooq had immersed himself in an “extremist Islamic ideology” and that his “plan A” had been to attack RAF Menwith Hill, which is a base in North Yorkshire used by the United States.

Sandiford told the court that when Farooq thought the attack was not possible, his “plan B” was to attack St James’s Hospital, where he had also worked as a clinical support worker.

Sheffield Crown Court was told that a “secondary reason” for targeting the hospital was that Farooq had a grievance against a number of his former colleagues and had been carrying out a poisoning campaign against them.

Sandiford said “two lucks intervened” to stop the attack that day.

The first was that a bomb threat he sent by text message to an off-duty nurse to lure people to the parking lot where he was waiting with the bomb went unseen for nearly an hour, and the large-scale evacuation he had carried out expected did not happen.

The prosecutor said Farooq left but returned shortly afterwards with a new plan: to wait in a hospital cafeteria for the staff’s shift change and detonate his device, “killing as many nurses as possible.”

But Sandiford told the court that “luck intervened again” because a patient, Nathan Newby, was outside the hospital smoking a cigarette and “saw the defendant.”

He said: ‘Mr Newby realized something was wrong and started talking to him instead of walking away.

“That simple act of kindness almost certainly saved many lives that night because, as the defendant would later tell the arresting police officers, Mr. Newby managed to “talk him down.”

Sandiford said the defendant told Newby of his plan to take the bomb to the hospital and “kill as many nurses as possible.”

He said: ‘Mr Newby stayed with the defendant, keeping him busy and calm.

“Mr. Newby also convinced the defendant to move away from the main entrance toward a seating area so that the improvised explosive device would be as far away from the building as possible.”

Jurors listened to Farooq and then handed his phone to Mr Newby to call the police.

The defendant was arrested by officers who discovered that the “viable” pressure cooker bomb had just under 10 kilograms of low explosive. He also had with him or in his car two knives, black duct tape and a blank weapon, an imitation firearm.

An investigation found Farooq had self-radicalized by accessing extremist material and propaganda online.

Sandiford said: “That consisted mainly of material published by the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, videos on TikTok and lectures by Anwar Al-Awlaki, the radical Yemeni-American preacher.”

The court heard he had also obtained bomb-making instructions from a magazine published by Al Qaeda to encourage lone wolf terror attacks against the West.

The prosecutor said RAF Menwith Hill had been designated as a target by the so-called Islamic State because the base was believed to have been used to coordinate drone strikes against terrorists.

Movements of the defendant’s mobile phone and car showed he made at least two visits to the town of Menwith Hill in the 10 days before his arrest, the jury was told.

The court heard Farooq admitted firearms offences, intentional possession of an explosive substance and possession of a document likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

He denies that he is preparing acts of terrorism. Sandiford said the defendant admits he intended to attack St James’s Hospital, but he denies any intention to attack Menwith Hill.

The trial continues.