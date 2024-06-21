The late Queen’s beloved niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks elegant in blue as she joins Princess Anne at Ascot.

Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked regal as she attended day three of Royal Ascot today in a daring indigo blue ensemble.

Sarah, famous for her sweet and down-to-earth nature, stepped out in a sophisticated dress at the Berkshire races today.

Sarah, 60, a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth, was the only child of the glamorous Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, and is the half-sister of David Armstrong-Jones.

Sarah wore a high-necked, short-sleeved blue dress in a dark blue hue, complementing the ensemble with a large sun hat of the same color.

She appeared makeup-free for the event, wearing subtle jewelry like a silver chain bracelet and small earrings that appeared to be shaped like a snowflake.

Pictured: Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked regal as she attended day three of Royal Ascot in a daring indigo blue ensemble today.

Sarah arrived on the third day of the annual races alongside Princess Anne (left), who wore an elegant silver-blue suit and a hat adorned with flowers in matching colours.

The 60-year-old arrived on the third day of the annual races alongside Princess Anne, who wore an elegant silver-blue suit and a hat adorned with flowers in matching colours.

The royal, who is married to artist Daniel Chatto, is one of the most discreet members of the Royal Family.

Sarah and Daniel share two sons, Samuel Chatto, 27, and Arthur Chatto, 25, who currently serves as a Marine; They both have a long list of followers on Instagram after being named some of the most handsome young royals.

Sarah is not a working royal, but is regularly seen at family events.

Lady Sarah Chatto was born in 1964, the last royal baby born in a palace rather than a hospital, just weeks after her cousins ​​Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy.

Lady Sarah (centre) attended the event with her husband Daniel Chatto, Princess Margaret (left) and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (right).

Sarah wore an indigo blue sun hat and delicate jewelry to the event, sporting a silver bracelet and snowflake brooch with matching earrings.

Sarah, 60, is not an active member of the royal family, but appears at several family events.

Princess Anne and Sarah Chatto joined their husbands in the royal carriage as they arrived for the third day of Royal Ascot.

The late queen was said to be a “surrogate mother” to Margaret’s children and was particularly close to Lady Sarah, who is understood to have reminded Her Majesty of her late sister.

A royal previously revealed: “The Queen adores Sarah and seeks her company as often as possible. “She is her absolute favorite youngest Royal.

‘They feel very comfortable in each other’s company. You can hear a lot of laughter when they are together. They share a sense of loyalty, fun, duty and ridicule.

Sarah is also said to have shared a close bond with Princess Diana, with whom she was already friends before her engagement to Charles.

The two were only three years apart in age.

Sarah even appeared as the chief bridesmaid at Diana and Charles’ wedding in 1981.

Sarah’s father adored her and it is said that she inherited her “immense charm” from him.

An acquaintance once described Sarah as: ‘she’s very simple; shy and almost ashamed without any greatness. Take real events as an example: she will be on the balcony, but she never pushes herself to the center or front like some.