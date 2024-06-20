The Lamborghini-driving lawyer fighting to become Birmingham’s new MP once joked about “unleashing” men who go to women’s toilets during an exchange about trans and LGBT issues.

A Lamborghini-driving lawyer fighting to become Birmingham’s new MP once joked about “provoking” men entering women’s bathrooms during an exchange about gay and transgender rights.

Akhmed Yakoob, 36, a lover of fast cars and expensive jewelry, also told how he took his children out of secular public schools to prevent them from being exposed to positive LGBT messages.

Mr Yakoob, a criminal defense lawyer, stands as an independent in the Birmingham Ladywood constituency and has close links to George Galloway’s British Workers’ Party.

In a video interview broadcast nine months ago, Mikey Melin, host of the YouTube documentary channel The Blue Tick Show, introduced Mr. Yakoob as “the most famous lawyer in the world right now.”

In the interview, Yakoob said: “What if a man walks into the women’s bathroom and says, ‘I’m not a man, I’m a woman’?”

‘Well, if my wife is there, I’m provoking it. And there is no defense for that crime. Laughter ensued before Melin added, “she’d take the time, fuck it, put me in.”

Akhmed Yakoob, 36 (pictured), a lover of fast cars, is fighting to become Birmingham’s new MP.

Yakoob stated that he and any Muslim cannot “promote” positive LGBT issues because doing so is prohibited in their faith.

Today, Yakoob insisted that the comment in the video was not directed at trans women, instead stating: “I was saying: What if a big, grown man that you can clearly see was a man? That’s the fear, right? ?

‘Men who are not trans, who are normal men, will start to take advantage. It will give normal men, who are predators, the idea that they can get away with anything.

Ladywood is home to the city’s famous Gay Village. Liberal Democrat candidate Lee Dargue said it would be terrible for the city and the LGBT community if the area’s next MP held those views.

Yakoob hopes to unseat Labour’s shadow justice minister, Shabana Mahmood, and has built a following among disaffected Muslims and people who support his pro-Palestinian campaign messages.

Recent polls show him making inroads into Labour’s sizeable majority of 28,582.

In the interview, Yakoob also claimed that he and any Muslim cannot “promote” positive LGBT issues because doing so is prohibited in their faith, a claim that was condemned by some religious leaders, academics and gay Muslims.

He also stated that he “hates” LGBT equality messages being shared in schools, to the point that his own children were moved from secular state schools to religious secondary schools.

Speaking to Melin, Yakoob said, “I don’t have a problem with this LGBTQ thing.” I don’t promote it. I can’t promote it. You (Mr. Melin) cannot promote it, we cannot promote it because we are Muslims.

“We can’t promote it because we’ve been told, we’ve been told, that God has sent a message… people should be able to do what they want, yes, but not try to impose their views and opinions on others.” the children of the people. I don’t like being taught this in schools; I hate it.’

Mr Yakoob added: ‘I have already taken my children out of school. Now they are in Islamic schools because I can’t have that around me. No matter what religion you are, a girl or boy should not be taught about the different genders that you can change gender.

Mr Yakoob’s videos have become popular on Instagram and TikTok.

‘If we say something bad about these (LGBTQ) guys, people go crazy, but people are burning the Holy Quran. Have you heard anyone say anything about it, condemn it? Nobody cares about that.

‘That is our religious book (…) Why do people just ignore it? And someone talks bad about LGBTQ and the whole world goes crazy – they get very upset and frustrated very easily.”

Yakoob later clarified that his children had attended state primary schools, but he moved them to religious schools when they entered the secondary sector, with one attending an Islamic school and the other a Catholic school.

Ahead of his election campaigns, Yakoob’s videos have become popular on Instagram and TikTok using his slogan “There is a defense for every crime.” He has 195,000 followers on TikTok and around five million likes. He polled almost 70,000 votes in the recent West Midlands mayoral election.

Earlier this year, Yakoob came under fire when a misleading video he promoted, alleging that a young teacher supporting a Labor candidate had used a racial slur, went viral.

She hadn’t said anything offensive, but was bombarded with hate messages over the video after Yakoob and others put her name and school in the public domain.

He later apologized and faces an investigation by the Solicitors Regulatory Authority over his behaviour.

In another video, Yakoob also praised controversial influencer Andrew Tate as a “kind-hearted man” who just wants “men to be men.” The video interview appeared online after Tate was charged with human trafficking, rape and criminal gang offenses in Romania. Tate, his brother Tristan and other defendants deny all allegations.

Yakoob said he would represent Tate if he had the chance, adding, “I really like that brother, I think he’s a good, kind-hearted brother who works hard and would do anything to help him…anything.” What he and his brothers were doing was promoting hard work and telling men to be men, there’s nothing wrong with that.

“People get offended too easily, nowadays people are soft.”

Yakoob said today that he did not believe he said anything offensive in the video interview. Yakoob said: ‘My opinion on LGBTQ people is this; I have no problem with any community. I love all communities and everyone has the right to coexist and live in peace and harmony with each other.’

But he said he maintained it was wrong to “sexualize” children from a young age, adding: “My opinion about children being taught this (about the existence and equality of LGBT people) is correct, it is must let the children grow up on their own. , and their innocence should be protected and they should not be taught about any sexualization.’

Asked about the evidence that schools were “sexualizing” children, he referred to story books available in some schools, saying they were confusing.

Books at some local elementary schools include books showing a boy with two mummies, two penguins caring for an abandoned egg and raising the baby penguin together, and a boy who likes to wear a dress.

Mr Yakoob said: “Some boys or girls do not have much intellect compared to others and that information (in storybooks) could be misinterpreted by a seven or eight-year-old child.”

He stated that a concerned Catholic parent had recently approached him for help on the same issue and was “really pleased” to find out that he could transfer his son to another school or homeschool him.

Of his admiration for Mr. Tate, Mr. Yakoob said: “I don’t agree with everything Andrew Tate says; I agree with what he says about working hard to do something for yourself.” Regarding the charges Mr. Tate faces, he would only say that “I believe that someone is innocent until proven guilty.”

He also spoke out in a second recorded podcast interview in which he was criticized for “joking” about domestic violence against women. The comment was part of an unedited version of the Minted Mind podcast, hosted by Birmingham-based businessman Abdhul Zaman.

It features six male voices exchanging views on the role of women and whether men should do more to “keep them in their place.” At one point, Yakoob joins in on the laughter and “banter” during a discussion about women dancing on TikTok when one of the podcasters states, “Going back to masculinity, I would personally give it a backhand.” I’m not kidding.’

Mr. Yakoob “jokes” about the legal defense that could be framed in such a circumstance. The comments have been widely criticized. Councilor Nicky Brennan, Birmingham City Council’s equalities cabinet leader, said: “One in four women is a victim of domestic abuse in her lifetime, with an average of two women dying a week at the hands of violent men.” It’s nothing to joke about.

Today, Mr Yakoob said of the response: ‘Everyone is on a learning curve and everyone makes mistakes. We learn things every day. I’m on a learning curve. “And if I’ve upset anyone by participating in that podcast, I apologize, and if I’ve upset anyone, it’s not intentional.”

The podcast features Mr. Yakoob saying that “70 percent of hell would be women.” When asked about this today, he claimed that he was quoting a Muslim ‘hadith’ that says: ‘Most of the inhabitants of the fire are women.’ Mr Yakoob added: “It was a quote… it’s not something I made up, you can look into it.”

He also said he stood by a belief expressed in the podcast about divided gender roles. Mr Yakoob said: “I think at home I am the king, I go out and get my hands dirty, I do the work and my wife is the queen, who takes care of the children and the house.” In fact I feel that, it’s true, my wife is my queen. Why should she go out and get her hands dirty when I can?

When asked if people from diverse backgrounds, women and the LGBT community could trust him to represent them, Mr Yakoob said: “Each of Ladywood’s constituents are equal in my eyes and are allowed to coexist with each other “.

“And if you have any problem, my doors are open to each and every one of the voters, whether they are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, black, white, Chinese, whatever community they are, LGBT, I don’t want to cause division.’