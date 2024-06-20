The Labor candidate in a key Scottish seat is sacked after he shared an article questioning Russia’s role in the Salisbury poisoning.

The Labor Party has suspended a candidate in a key marginal seat in Scotland after it emerged he shared material questioning Russia’s role in the Salisbury poisoning and downplayed antisemitism in the party.

Andy Brown, who is based in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, posted an article on social media suggesting that the “toxin” used to incapacitate former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, and kill Dawn Sturgess, “was never produced in Russia, but was in service with the US, UK and other NATO states.”

The source of the article, Putin’s mouthpiece Russia Today, was banned by broadcast regulator Ofcom in 2022.

Yesterday, Sir Keir said the party “acted immediately” when presented with the material.

But Labour’s unfortunate choice of candidate may end up costing them a winnable electorate on Sir Keir’s trip to Downing Street.

The seat was hotly contested by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and the SNP in 2019, but Labour’s improving standing in Scotland with voters has turned the seat into a three-horse race, according to pollsters.

The suspension after the June 7 deadline means Brown will remain on the ballot, but will no longer have the support or endorsement of the party. If he is elected, he will serve as an independent deputy.

Brown had also shared a post in 2018 that appeared to downplay accusations of antisemitism plaguing the Labor Party at the time.

The post had a quote from a Jewish historian saying: “the real problem… is that right-wing Jews inside and outside the Labor Party object to the fact that Jeremy Corbyn is a consistent supporter of Palestinian rights.” .

Sir Keir told reporters on the campaign trail yesterday: “When the material came to light we acted on it immediately and he was suspended as a candidate and that has been our only record.” Wherever there have been difficulties, we will continue to apply that way.”

A Scottish Labor spokesperson said: ‘Andy Brown has been administratively suspended from the Labor Party pending an investigation. We have taken the decision to withdraw support for a parliamentary candidate during a general election.

‘Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer changed the Labor Party and said every candidate and MP would perform to the highest standards. This action shows that they meant it.

In February, the party suspended two candidates – Graham Jones and Azhar Ali, who was already on the ballot for the Rochdale by-election – over comments about Israel.

Earlier this week, Labor peer Lord Cashman was suspended after suggesting MP Rosie Duffield was “fried or lazy” for withdrawing from local election campaign events over security concerns.