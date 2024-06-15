The king honors his royal doctors for their personal service amid cancer treatment, as Kate Middleton offers an update on her own health battle.

The King has personally honored his top royal doctors for their personal service during his cancer treatment.

Dr Michael Dixon, head of the Royal Medical Household, and Dr Fiona Butler, Charles’s GP (known as the King’s Apothecary), have been recognized for their personal service.

The honors come in the wake of the King and Princess of Wales’ double cancer diagnosis this year, and Kate announced on Friday night that she will make an unexpected appearance on Trooping the Color on Saturday.

Dr Dixon has been appointed a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) and Dr Butler is now a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

Awards of the Royal Victorian Order are a gift from the King and are awarded independently of Downing Street to those who have served the monarch or the Royal Family personally.

It was with the help of his doctors that the king was able to visit Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June.

Dr. Dixon is responsible for supervising members of the medical profession charged with caring for the Royal Family.

His appointment as head of the Royal Medical Household following the accession of Charles drew criticism due to his open support of alternative therapies such as faith healing and herbalism.

When he was Prince of Wales, Charles was a passionate advocate of integrated health, which involves combining conventional evidence-based medicine with a holistic approach to healthcare.

Dr Dixon’s previous professional titles include Fellow of the Royal College of GPs, Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and President of the Faculty of Medicine.

His current role, head of the royal medical household, involves managing the medical team around the royals and being present at the births and deaths of family members, and was created by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth in 1973.

However, although the position itself has been around for a long time, Dr. Dixon may be the most modern and progressive person to hold the position since its creation, and has previously written articles citing data suggesting that “the effects of homeopathy They can be real.” ‘.

King Charles had already faced criticism for his support of homeopathic practices and was named patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy in 2017.

The Sunday Times reported in 2023 that the doctor had written articles suggesting that Christian healers could help patients with chronic illnesses, despite this being an “old-fashioned” claim.

In another article he cited the potential benefits of homeopathy and referred to an experiment that suggested that Indian herbal remedies that had been “ultradiluted” with alcohol could cure cancer.

Dr Dixon has spoken out against the suggestion that homeopathy is just a placebo and insists there is no scientific data to support this.

The medical profession in the UK and around the world is still very divided over homeopathic remedies. In 2017, the NHS banned their prescribing, with then chief executive Lord Stevens of Birmingham describing them as a “misuse of scarce NHS funds” because they were simply a “placebo”.

However, Dr Dixon appeared to be one of many doctors who oppose Lord Stevens’ view and has previously suggested that some homeopathic remedies should be available on the NHS.

The King has long been an advocate of homeopathic and alternative treatments, for which he has previously been criticized. Photographed at the Culm Valley Integrated Health Center in Cullompton, Devon, in 2008.

The newspaper reported that it has supported calls by the Faculty of Medicine advocacy group for treatments such as aromatherapy and reflexology to be offered to NHS patients.

In 2010, he was a voice against MPs campaigning to end homeopathic treatments on the NHS, saying we must not “abandon” people who, so far, are not being helped by scientific medicine.

Despite the backlash against homeopathy from many members of the medical profession, King Charles has long spoken of its potential benefits and has previously been criticized for his stance on the issue.

In 2017, when he was appointed patron of the Faculty of Homeopathy, the Good Thinking Society, an organization that describes itself as “pro-science and anti-pseudoscience”, called the appointment “obscene”.

Michael Marshall, director of the organization, said the Guardian at the time: ‘We were recently reminded that many homeopaths claim to be able to treat autism and advise against vaccinations.

King Charles will welcome the Princess of Wales to her public duties at the Trooping the Color parade on Saturday. Pictured: Charles and Kate together in September 2021

“If (King) Charles wants to have a genuine positive effect on the health of the nation he intends to one day rule, he should side with those who offer dangerously misleading advice, rather than defend his position.”

The King has also been embroiled in a historic dispute with Professor Edzard Ernst over his support of homeopathy; Ernst once labeled him a “snake oil salesman.”

In 1993, King Charles founded the Foundation for Integrated Health, which was created to explore combining “safe and proven complementary therapies” with modern medicine.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said last year: ‘Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer.

“Their position is that complementary therapies can coexist with conventional treatments, as long as they are safe, appropriate and evidence-based.”

Meanwhile, Dr Butler works as a GP at Health Partners at Violet Melchett and as clinical director for Brompton Health Primary Care Network.

She was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2024 New Year Honors for her work as a clinical lead for social inclusion, mental health and homeless health in west London.

March 22: Kate reveals in a video that she is receiving preventive chemotherapy.

A stunning new portrait of the Princess of Wales taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous

Also honored as LVO is Michael Dooley for his role as Queen Camilla’s physician.

The honors for the doctors come after the monarch, 75, welcomes Kate, 42, to her public duties tomorrow at the Trooping the Color parade.

He said he is “delighted” that his daughter-in-law will be joining the royal family at Saturday’s event and is “very much looking forward to all the elements of the day.”

Kate, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been absent from the public while undergoing treatment.

Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, recently returned to public duties while still receiving his own treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease.

The high-profile appearance to celebrate the King’s birthday on Saturday will also mark the first time the monarch and the future Queen will be seen publicly together since undergoing their respective treatments.