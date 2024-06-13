The killer of the moment was caught on camera casually buying snacks after murdering a 26-year-old man by spraying ammonia in his face after opening the door to his home.

This is the sickening moment a killer was caught on video casually buying snacks after murdering a 26-year-old man by spraying him in the face with ammonia.

Andrew Foster was attacked when he opened the door in August 2023 as part of an organized hit.

Moments after carrying out the horrific attack, John Wandless was captured on CCTV in a garage smiling at the person serving him and even debating what type of milkshake to buy with his accomplice, Kenneth Fawcett.

They had stopped in a stolen VW Golf with which they carried out the attack and which was later burned to try to hide evidence.

The horrific incident was just one of a series of attacks in Gateshead and South Tyneside, one of which caused one victim to lose an eye.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that four attacks involving corrosive substances, linked to drug dealing, took place over the course of 11 days.

Youssef Wynne was a drug dealer and John Wandless, Kenneth Fawcett and Josh Hawthorn worked for him, the court heard.

Wandless can be seen at a gas station, talking to a cashier, moments after the brutal attack.

At one point, he turned to his accomplice, Fawcett, to debate what kind of milkshake to buy.

The killer seemed calm and relaxed. At one point he could be seen smiling and seemingly without worries.

The VW was also stolen and then burned in an attempt to hide evidence. Coincidentally, they used to go to the gas station while Andrew Foster was fighting for his life.

Fawcett was described as Wynne’s “enforcer” and was physically present at the attacks.

He recruited Wandless, who was in the last three attacks.

Prosecutors said the group was involved in a scheme to “tax” other drug dealers by robbing them and trying to scare them away.

The quartet were today found guilty of all charges against them, including the murder and robbery of Mr Foster at his Wrekenton home.

During the trial, Mark McKone KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “On the night of August 20 last year, Andrew Foster was at home with his partner when two men entered his house and attacked him by throwing a chemical substance in his face. .

‘As a result, I couldn’t breathe. He suffered a severe respiratory attack, had a heart attack and died.

‘The chemical attack on Mr Foster was the fourth similar chemical attack in that area in just 11 days, between August 9 and 20.

‘The prosecution say four separate victims were attacked in their homes in the Gateshead or South Shields areas with ammonia, or a similar corrosive liquid, thrown or sprayed in their faces.

‘Andrew Foster died, a woman lost an eye and two other men required medical treatment.

‘The prosecution says the violence was related to drug trafficking.

‘Prosecution says the four defendants were part of a scheme to collect taxes from other drug dealers.

“Taxes are a slang word in the drug world for traffickers who steal drugs from other traffickers while scaring off competition from future drug trafficking.”

Prosecutors did not say Wynne and Hawthorn were present at any of the four attacks.

But Mr McKone added: “The prosecution says that Wynne was involved in organizing all of the attacks and that Hawthorn was also involved in organizing the fourth and fatal attack.”

We maintain that the attacks were carried out for the benefit of Wynne and Hawthorn.

McKone added: “The prosecution maintains that anyone who attacks someone in the face with ammonia must have intended to cause at least really serious harm.”

‘Those who use ammonia to attack others will have seen the victim’s suffering on previous occasions.

‘The prosecution says the four defendants were part of a joint venture.

Andrew Foster (pictured) was attacked when he opened the door in August 2023 as part of an organized hit.

Pictured, top left, Youssef Wynne, top right, John George Wandless, bottom left, Josh Craig Hawthorn and bottom right, Kenneth Fawcett.

“The defendants formed a joint plan for Fawcett and Wandless to drive to the victim’s home in Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton, in Gateshead, to attack him with ammonia.”

Foster’s partner, Katie Harrison, came downstairs during the attack after hearing a commotion and found him screaming: “It’s ammonia, I can’t breathe.”

The jury saw footage of a police interview with Ms Harrison that took place days after her boyfriend’s death.

He explained that he had gone to bed when someone knocked on the door.

Seconds later, Foster screamed to call an ambulance.

He later realized that a box containing a kit for making sweets that were then doused with cannabis oil was missing from the kitchen.

She said: ‘He was screaming and grabbed his face, his eyes were all red and swollen. She said it’s ammonia, I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.

McKone added: “The ammonia caused Andrew Foster to have difficulty breathing and cardiac arrest which caused brain damage as oxygen could not reach his brain.” He died in the hospital the next day.

A doctor said the ammonia triggered an asthma attack that led to cardiac arrest that also caused hypoxic-ischemic brain injury.

According to the doctor, this means that there is a direct relationship between ammonia attack and death.

One of the victims of the group attack, Nicola Dixon, gave evidence at the trial.

Police cordon off the property following the attack on Monday, August 22, 2023.

Andrew Foster was attacked on his property (pictured) as part of a ‘tax’ scheme organized by the gang.

The horrific incident was just one of a series of attacks in Gateshead and South Tyneside. In the photo, a police cordon after the fatal ammonia attack.

Speaking anonymously via video link, she said she was at home with her boyfriend in Jarrow, South Tyneside, on August 16, 2023.

He was recovering from surgery for a broken leg and was in a cast when two men appeared in the living room door.

One of them was carrying a hammer that he “threw” at the victim’s boyfriend.

Ms Dixon said she jumped and grabbed the hammer when suddenly something sprayed her in the face.

“We were fighting and the next thing he did was throw something in my face,” he told the court. “He hit me in the lungs.” ‘I didn’t know what he was but he caught my attention.’

She broke down explaining how she instantly became blind in one eye and fainted.

Although he underwent three operations to save his eye, they failed and his left eye had to be removed a few months later.

The four killers were convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of murder and robbery linked to the theft of cannabis edibles after Foster was attacked with ammonia at his Gateshead home.

Wynne was also convicted of assaulting Foster 11 months before her death in an alleged drug dispute.

Wynne, Fawcett and Wandless were also convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Nicola Dixon on August 16 last year.

Wynne, Fawcett and Wandless were also convicted of attempting to cause GBH with intent on another man at their home in Hebburn on August 12 last year.

The man had ammonia sprayed in his face and required hospital treatment.

Wandless pleaded guilty to tampering with a stolen VW Golf and setting it alight by burning it after it was allegedly used in three of the incidents.

Wynne, aged 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, Wandless, aged 33, of no fixed address, Fawcett, aged 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields, and Hawthorn, aged 22, of Ashfield, Jarrow, were taken into custody. and will be sentenced in July. 26.

Violent thugs face mandatory life sentences for murder.

After the trial, Andrew Foster’s mother, Karen, said her family will never get over his death.

She said: ‘We as a family will never get over Andrew’s death.

‘For those who didn’t know Andrew, he was a joker, always laughing and had a heart of gold.

“I spoke to him every day, usually on video calls, when he made faces just to make me laugh. He cared a lot about his family and friends.

‘Andrew was our only son, as well as a loving and supportive partner, grandson, nephew and cousin.

“He was particularly close to his grandfather, who was very special to him.”

Following the convictions, Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Andrew’s loved ones following his tragic death, as well as the victims of all those involved in this reckless series of attacks”.

‘This was a shocking crime wave in which criminals acted together, intimidating and causing serious harm to their intended targets.

‘Their cowardly actions not only led to a young man losing his life, but also caused life-changing injuries to another woman.

‘The accused have also continued to deny the charges leveled against them without showing the slightest sign of remorse.

‘This meant that Andrew’s family and the survivors of the other attacks had to endure a lengthy court process and subsequent trial.

“Of course, no outcome will take away the pain their actions have caused, but I hope these guilty verdicts today provide some comfort in knowing that those behind the attacks have been brought to justice.”