The Jackal armored vehicle model that killed a veteran soldier when it overturned had done the same “40 times” in other incidents, the investigation heard.

A veteran soldier has died in a model of armored vehicle that has been involved in 40 “rollover” incidents over a 13-year period, an inquest has heard.

Sergeant John McKelvie, 51, died from a brain injury after the Jackal he was driving rolled over several times during a training exercise.

At an inquest into his death, his family raised concerns about the Jackal’s safety record before and after his death in January 2019.

Giving evidence, the manufacturer’s chief design engineer admitted that between 2009 and 2022 there had been 40 “rollover” incidents, three of which were multiple rollovers of the type that killed the father-of-three.

He also told the inquiry in Thirsk, North Yorks, that the Jackal’s safety design standard was intended to protect soldiers up to the 95th height percentile of those serving in the armed forces – a height of 6ft 2in.

When it was pointed out that Sgt McKelvie, from Ayr, Scotland, was 6ft 4in, Professor Steve Austin said he still did not believe height was a factor in his death.

Martin Robson, marshal of Catterick Garrison training camp, North Yorks, known there as the Land of Nod, told the inquest he felt the tragedy was “an accident waiting to happen”.

He said the 7.6-tonne vehicle should not have used the training facility where the accident occurred as it was designed only for lighter military vehicles such as Land Rovers.

Professor Austin, engineering director at Supacat, the manufacturer of the Jackal, was questioned by Rory Turnbull, a lawyer for the McKelvie family.

He told Professor Austin: ‘The family is particularly concerned about the number of previous rollover incidents. Can you help us with your findings?

Professor Austin replied: “I have collected data from the time the Jackal entered service with the Ministry of Defense in 2009 until 2022.

‘It shows that there have been 40 rollover incidents, of which 70% were classified as ‘flops’, that is, a rollover of 90 degrees or less in which the vehicle ends up on its side or against something. That accounts for the vast majority of rollover incidents.

«Just under 20% have seen the vehicle come to rest upside down on its rear.

“And in terms of multiple rolls, there were three incidents in 2016, 2019 and 2022. It’s a very rare event that happens, but when it happens the impact is very big.”

Turnbull asked why the safety specification was designed to protect people up to 6ft 2in.

He asked Professor Austin: ‘Do you know that Sgt McKelvie was 6ft 4in? He was taller than the 95th percentile. In his opinion, considering all factors, is that a factor in the outcome of that accident?

Professor Auston said: “From what I have read, including the cause of death, I would say it is not a factor.”

He added that protection is not limited to soldiers who are 6ft 2in or shorter, telling the court: “It is designed to that standard, but there is a higher level of protection.”

Anna Samuel, a lawyer for the Ministry of Defence, said there were no signs of damage to Sergeant McKelvie’s helmet and no evidence of injury from his head hitting the ground.

The inquest before a jury and North Yorkshire’s chief coroner, Jonathan Heath, heard from pathologist Dr Jan Lowe that Sgt McKelvie had been “thrown around like a rag doll with his head subjected to severe force”.

The pathologist said: ‘Death occurred as a result of Sgt McKelvie being violently thrown while the vehicle was rolling.

‘This caused head movements beyond the normal range, suffering strong rotational and flexion forces. His head was twisted and bent, transferring force to his cervical vertebrae.

“In addition, he was wearing a 1,500-gram helmet, which increased the weight of his head and exacerbated the movement.”

The cause of his death was hypoxic brain injury, a restriction of oxygen to the brain caused by the trauma of violent movement.

Dr Lowe said that in his opinion a head and neck support (HANS) device fitted to the Jackal would probably have saved Sgt McKelvie’s life.

Professor Austin said that since his death, Supacat has taken steps to improve security.

He said a HANS device was not suitable for the Jackal, telling the hearing: “We had to weigh up the relative risks. “Multiple rollover incidents where serious injuries are likely to occur are very rare.

“Any form of head and neck protection is likely to reduce situational awareness, which could mean you are less likely to see the enemy trying to attack you and reduce awareness of other factors around you.”

However, he said manufacturers had taken steps to reduce the risk of the vehicle rolling over.

He said: “We’ve been able to push through the corners, which means more energy is needed to be able to get the vehicle rolling more than once.”

The hearing, which is expected to last until Friday, continues.