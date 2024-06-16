The inside story of how England let Jamal Musiala slip through their fingers and represent Germany instead of the Three Lions

The image captures everything about youth football and its wonderful possibilities: two young men, brothers in arms, peering through the lens and looking toward the future.

On one side is Jude Bellingham, with a 10 on his chest. On the other is Jamal Musiala, resplendent with 11. Both wear the uniform that England wore at Euro 2016, both dream that one day they will play on the biggest stage: 13 times they played together with these numbers.

Studying the image now, it’s impossible to stop thinking “what if?”

Musiala, with his pace, his wizardry and a right foot that hits a ball like a cannon, had the kind of opening night at Euro 2024 in which a reputation is transferred to a different realm.

Everywhere you looked, you couldn’t help but marvel at this outstanding young man, who helped orchestrate Germany’s 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. But look at the picture again: wouldn’t you like to be anticipating what he and Bellingham could do together tonight against Serbia?

Jamal Musiala (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) played together regularly for England at youth level.

Fans marveled at Musiala’s pace and wizardry as Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 on Friday.

But Musiala, much to the Football Association’s chagrin, was the one who got away. He is now an emblem of Bayern Munich and has the capacity to become the poster boy of this tournament.

So why did it happen? How, when the FA spends so much time nurturing and developing young players, could this shiny nugget of pure gold slip through their fingers? No one at St George’s Park feels anything but bitter disappointment that their loss has turned into Germany’s gain.

Born in Stuttgart to a German mother, Carolin, and Nigerian-British father, Daniel, Musiala moved to England at the age of seven. He was a Chelsea schoolboy and attended Whitgift School in Croydon, whose pupils included Callum Hudson-Odoi and Victor Moses.

England had been following his progress at Cobham and, such was the esteem in which he was held by the coaches, that he was eventually selected for national service as an under-14 player; He wasn’t as physically developed as others at that age, but his potential was immense. Everyone saw it.

So the FA kept picking him. He played at all levels and the fact that he was struggling with some growing pains made his impact on the games even more notable; There was a goal in his debut with the U-15 against Turkey, a hat-trick against Holland.

Everyone who worked with him at St George’s Park praised his technical qualities: he is intelligent, calm but confident. The coaches remember that the U-16 traveled to play the 2019 Montaigu Tournament in France and that Musiala dismantled Brazil and Argentina. Bellingham always provided support and encouragement from midfield.

Everyone at St George’s Park feels bitter disappointment because England’s loss is Germany’s gain.

Musiala moved to Bayern Munich aged 16 in 2019 and within 12 months became the youngest player in the Bundesliga.

England always knew that Musiala had enormous potential and kept it until the under-21 level.

It’s never the way the FA talk big and bold when a teenager is making striking progress, as they would never burden him with unnecessary pressure but, privately, they knew that with Bellingham and Musiala they had enormous potential.

There was never a time when they didn’t think he would become an England player. However, the picture changed when he moved to Bayern Munich, aged 16, in 2019 – how smart does that £170,000 investment seem now?

Within 12 months, Musiala made his debut, becoming the youngest player to represent Bayern in the Bundesliga, and was in the team that won the Champions League in 2020.

Still, England followed suit and it was considered encouraging that he accepted a call-up from Aidy Boothroyd for two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers in November, making his debut against Andorra and then scoring on his first start, against Albania.

However, at the same time that England was working on Musiala, Joachim Löw had set the wheels in motion for Germany to make its proposal. Low became a regular visitor to the Allianz Arena, a charm offensive that consisted of inviting him and his parents to dinner and showing him a way around.

Germany could not afford to see the country’s brightest young attacker represent elsewhere and Löw described precisely where he would play.

“We certainly would have liked him to stay,” Gareth Southgate said after Musiala made the decision.

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw regularly visited Bayern Munich in a charm offensive.

“We certainly would have liked him to stay,” Gareth Southgate said when Musiala joined Germany.

Fate will decide whether Bellingham and Musiala will cross paths again in this tournament, but one thing is certain: the 21-year-old’s progress must be closely monitored as what he did against Scotland was exceptional.

‘The night of my life? You could say that,’ Musiala smiled. “I had the best feeling I’ve ever had. We wanted to start well, we did and we scored many goals. Now we can face the next game with a lot of confidence. There is a lot of quality in this team.

‘Yes, there is pressure on our shoulders, but the pressure goes away when you are having fun. You never feel pressure in those moments. We’ll look back on this game and see how we can do better. I never think about the past. I always look forward to it.’

But in doing so, England will inevitably look back and wonder. Will Musiala join this band of exciting young attacking talents? It really would have been a reason to dream.