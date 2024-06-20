The hospital consultant found Lucy Letby standing next to the baby’s ventilator doing nothing as the baby collapsed in the intensive care ward, the trial heard.

A hospital consultant today told the jury how he walked into an intensive care room and found Lucy Letby standing next to a baby’s ventilator and doing nothing as the baby collapsed.

Dr Ravi Jayaram said he and several colleagues were already concerned about the behavior of the neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and felt “uncomfortable” that she was briefly alone with Baby K.

She had just finished arranging for the baby’s transfer to a higher-level hospital, while Baby K’s designated nurse, Joanne Williams, left the unit to inform her parents about the transfer.

“I was sitting at a desk near the nurses’ station, with my back to the wall,” he told the jury at Manchester Crown Court.

‘Joanne told me she was going to inform K’s parents. She had probably just spoken to the transport team, so she would have informed them about where K was going to be. She said Lucy Letby was babysitting.

Lucy Letby, 34, is accused of trying to murder Baby K by displacing a breathing tube two hours after her birth.

He continued: ‘At that time, February 2016, we had had a number of unusual incidents involving babies and several colleagues and I had noted the association with Lucy Letby’s presence at these things. We did a thematic review and did not find any other factors.

“I was sitting there and – I’ll be very honest – I felt very uncomfortable. Obviously you can say that’s completely irrational, and my internal dialogue was largely “Stop being stupid, get on with your job.”

‘But I needed to go in just to make sure everything was okay.

“It was maybe two and a half or three minutes after Joanne told me she was going to see K’s parents when I got up and walked into the nursery. I entered through the door near the nurses’ station.

‘I went around the wall and walked towards the incubator. As I walked there, the first thing I looked at was the monitors above the incubator.

‘So as I walked in that direction I could see the screens in front of me. Oxygen saturations were dropping, below 80 degrees and falling.

‘Lucy Letby was standing next to the incubator. She was looking at me. She had no hands in the incubator.

‘She was definitely looking in my direction. I don’t remember if she was looking directly or slightly tilted towards the monitor.

‘I asked something like “What’s going on?”

‘Lucy looked up and said, “Oh, it looks like it’s desaturating.”

‘What’s worth noting is that all alarms are set to sound immediately.

‘I didn’t look to see if the suspend button was pressed, but the saturations went down and kept going down. There was no alarm.’

Dr. Jayaram would have heard any alarm if it had gone off, and if one had gone off, he would have entered Daycare 1 sooner.

The former nurse is currently serving 14 life sentences after being convicted last August of murdering seven babies in her care and attempting to murder six others.

The jury in his original trial could not reach a verdict in the Baby K case. In the retrial for attempted murder, Letby pleaded not guilty.

Dr Jayaram said: ‘I looked at K because the important thing is to look at the baby. What I saw when I looked at K was that before his chest was moving up and down, his chest was not moving. The ventilator was still delivering breaths.”

The doctor checked Baby K’s respiratory and other systems with a series of quick checks: “almost a reflex, like making an emergency stop in a car.”

Sometimes the tubes could become blocked with secretions, although this usually did not happen suddenly but over a period of minutes.

He revived the baby by removing the ET tube and giving her oxygen through a mask.

Dr Jayaram said: “He recovered extremely quickly, within a few breaths.”

Asked by Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, if there was any indication of action on Letby’s part, Dr Jayaram replied: ‘There was no evidence that she had done anything before I arrived. I wouldn’t say there was. She wasn’t looking, but there was no evidence of that.’

When asked if he remembered Letby’s precise words when he came in, he said, “I don’t remember the precise words.” It was something like “She’s deteriorating.”

I hadn’t heard any cries for help from the neonatal nurse.

The doctor said: ‘I was surprised the alarm didn’t go off. In retrospect, I’m surprised they didn’t call me, given that K was a 25-week gestation baby and her saturations were going down.”

Dr. Jayaram said he had not investigated the matter at the time “because the priority was stabilizing K.”

But he added: “What I found suggested it was a problem with the tube.” There was no reason to think it was a tube blockage. The suddenness of the deterioration would go against the obstruction of the tube.”

On the question of whether Baby K’s own movement could have displaced the tube, he said: “It’s a possibility.” I have to say that I have never seen it in a baby of this pregnancy. It would take quite a bit of movement for a baby to dislodge the tube.”

The diameter of the tube would not have influenced the problem and he did not consider a leak mentioned in the medical notes to be significant.

He said: “We know that despite the leak, she was ventilating well.”