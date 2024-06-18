The height of stupidity! Locals slam wild camper who pitched tent inches from edge of crumbling 150ft Broadchurch cliffs

A wild camper who pitched his tent just inches from the edge of a ruined cliff in Dorset has been criticized by locals for being “reckless”.

Photographs show the shop just meters from the edge of the 150ft cliffs at West Bay, which featured in ITV crime drama Broadchurch.

The unstable cliffs often collapse without warning and this year tonnes of debris has fallen along that stretch of coast, causing the cliff path to close.

But that didn’t stop the camper from ignoring warning signs and jumping over a temporary fence to reach the dangerous spot.

The man, aged in his 20s, set up shop just 10 feet from the cliff and is believed to have spent the night there.

The cliffs are made up of sandstone rock which is porous and acts like a sponge with rainwater seeping through it and weakening it over time.

APRIL: Elizabeth and Ronald Downes were with their two grandchildren, son, daughter and son-in-law and daughter-in-law on Charmouth Beach in Dorset when the cliff suddenly collapsed. In the photo: The remains of the landslide of April 15, 2024.

APRIL: The grandparents were separated from the rest of their family in the dramatic incident which left the children distraught and crying. Pictured: Crowds gather around the rockfall on April 15, 2024.

Strong waves caused by winter storms have battered the base of the cliffs in recent months, further destabilizing them.

There is a huge crack in the cliff face and locals fear it is “only a matter of time” before that entire section collapses.

Local resident Graham Hunt, who took the drone footage, said: “I can’t get over the fact that the cliff path has been closed since February due to rockfalls, so this man ignored the signs and jumped over a fence to get there.

“You can’t believe why someone would be so reckless to camp so close to the edge of the cliff.

“There are huge cracks in the cliffs where they were undermined and it’s only a matter of time before that section is gone.”

MARCH: A 30ft boulder crashed into a cliff face in Dorset, narrowly missing families walking on the sandy beach in March 2024.

MARCH: The landslide occurred on a busy section of a popular beach where the hit ITV show Broadchurch was filmed in March 2024.

MARCH: Crowds gathered below and climbed the pile of sandstone and boulders that had collapsed on the beach at 11.30am on Friday, ignoring warnings not to approach the treacherous area in March 2024.

In 2012, tragic tourist Charlotte Blackman died in a rockfall at Burton Bradstock.

The latest photographs have prompted a safety warning from the coastguard and local authorities.

A coastguard spokesman urged people to stay away from cliff edges.

A Dorset Council spokesperson added: “Rockfalls and landslides can happen at any time. If people are on the coast they should pay attention to warning signs, follow existing paths and stay away from the edge and base of cliffs.’