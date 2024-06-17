The heartbroken daughter of a retired British pub owner, 68, who fell into a coma after falling ill with pneumonia on holiday in Turkey, accuses hospital staff of “holding him hostage” until his £41,000 bill is paid. .

The family of a British grandfather who fell into a coma after falling ill on holiday in Turkey feel they are being “hostage” until his £41,000 medical bill is paid.

Retired pub owner Malcolm Stocker, 68, from Exmouth, Devon, has been in an intensive care unit for almost a month after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

His distraught family have been told they must immediately pay half the amount to the Marmaris resort hospital before they can leave.

Mr Stocker’s family are intimidated by Ahu hospital staff who they say have refused to provide them with a breakdown of his medical expenses.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my dad in hospital and so helpless,” said his daughter Emma-Jane Stocker, 37, from Bournemouth.

Emma-Jane Stocker, 37, from Bournemouth, and her father Malcolm Stocker, 68, from Exmouth.

Malcolm Stocker, pictured before falling ill, has been in intensive care for almost a month.

‘He doesn’t really know where he is and thinks he’s on a cruise ship. He’s been out of the induced coma for a while, but he’s heavily sedated.

‘We just want to take him home, but until we pay the hospital they are refusing to give him his passport back and are demanding we pay £20,000.

‘We really feel like we are being bullied. My brother Lee is in the hospital and they told him that we didn’t appreciate him enough and that they saved his life.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done, but now all they’re doing is demanding we pay the medical bill.”

Retired pub owner Malcolm Stocker, 68, fell into a coma after falling ill while on holiday.

The Christmas nightmare began when father-of-three Stocker became dehydrated during a two-week stay with his girlfriend Jane in the seaside resort of Icmeler.

After initially suffering from an upset stomach, his sodium and potassium levels were found to be dangerously low and he was admitted to hospital.

A chest x-ray showed he had pneumonia and he was placed in a medical coma and intubated.

Despite having emerged from a coma two weeks ago, he remains heavily sedated.

Emma-Jane Stocker, who works as a medical secretary, flew to see her father in hospital.

Stocker, who works as a medical secretary, flew to see her father with her older sister Kerry-Ann.

He said few of the hospital staff spoke English and they had not been allowed access to any of their doctors.

Mrs Stocker added: “We were told we could see my father for 15 minutes each day, but after five minutes we were told to leave.

‘My father worked as a waiter on the QE2 cruise ship. He is (so) out of place that he believes he is back on the ship. It’s horrible to see him lying there so confused.

Ahu Hospital in Marmaris, Türkiye, where Mr. Stocker has been in an intensive care unit.

“We have heard from other people who ended up in a Turkish hospital that patients can be deliberately sedated so that they incur more charges.”

Stocker said his father, who had several pre-existing conditions, was denied health insurance for the trip, but still decided to go knowing he wasn’t covered in case of an emergency.

“You can talk about the rights and wrongs about it later, when you are safe and sound at home,” he said.

The hospital said Stocker has so far racked up a bill of £41,000 for a stay of almost a month.

Emma-Jane Stocker says it’s ‘heartbreaking to see my dad in hospital and so helpless’

Mother-of-one Stocker contacted the British embassy in Turkey to see if they could help, but was told she should consider starting a GoFundMe page to raise money for a medical evacuation flight back to the UK.

She said: ‘We don’t have the amount of money the hospital is asking for. They have my father’s passport and will not give it to the family. We believe he is being held hostage and will not be allowed to leave until the bill has been paid.

‘My brother Lee is in hospital and was first told we had to pay £20,000 and then at another meeting he was told we didn’t appreciate enough what they had done.

“Of course we are very grateful, but we can’t pay £20,000 now because we don’t have that kind of money.”

Emma-Jane Stocker said she went to see her father but few of the hospital staff spoke English.

Stocker and her sister have launched a fundraising page with a target of £29,000.

Almost £5,000 has been raised so far and they hope to raise enough for the evacuation flight which may cost up to £20,000.

Mrs Stocker said: “We just want our father to come home.” As soon as we raise enough money we can pay for the hospital and organize a flight home.

‘This situation is getting worse, and dad is still too sick to leave let alone travel. The hospital will not allow you to leave without paying. We don’t know who to turn to.’

MailOnline has contacted Ahu Hospital for comment.

To donate to the family appeal, Click here for the GoFundMe page