The headmistress of the private school Sir Keir Starmer’s wife attended has branded Labour’s plans to charge VAT on its tuition fees as “extremely short-sighted”.

Lady Victoria went to Channing School in Highgate, north London, which costs £23,970 a year for third-year students and £26,490 for final-year students, before studying law.

If VAT is charged, the extra 20 per cent would leave parents with a daughter in Channing aged four and over with a bill on top of current rates of around £70,600.

Headteacher Lindsey Hughes said: “Charging VAT from parents would make our education unaffordable for some and risk their children having to leave school.”

‘This would cause significant disruption to children forced to leave school, but there should be even more concern about the ability of local public schools to absorb the resulting increase in pupil numbers.

Lady Victoria (pictured with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer) went to Channing School in Highgate, north London, which costs £23,970 a year for juniors and £26,490 for seniors, before studying right.

Channing School headteacher Lindsey Hughes said: “Charging parents with VAT would make our education unaffordable for some and risk their children having to leave school.”

“This would come not only from Channing, but also from other independent schools in the area.”

Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the policy will generate £1.7bn to spend on state education.

Mrs Hughes, writing in her local newspaper, the Hampstead and Highgate Express, added: “At a time when budgets are in crisis, enacting a policy that would cost state schools money to educate more pupils without raising the necessary funds to cover this seems like a short time. -Extreme vision.’

While estimates have varied about how many pupils across the country will be pushed into the state sector by Labor policy, a prediction by the Institute for Fiscal Studies last year suggested it could be as many as 40,000.

Shaun Fenton, headmaster of Sir Keir’s alma mater – the £22,995-a-year Reigate Grammar School in Surrey – also condemned plans to add VAT to fees, telling The Telegraph last month that the tax raid on independent schools ‘inevitably’ led to thousands of private pupils seeking places at ‘already oversubscribed public schools’.