The great shortage of public schools begins as Labor plans VAT on fees: almost ALL secondary school places are already taken in some areas; Find out if yours is among them with our interactive tool

Public school places across England are already running out amid concerns that Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private school fees will lead to an unprecedented race for the best secondary schools, research by the DailyMail.

More than 95 per cent of public school places are believed to be taken in some areas, leaving pupils forced to leave the private sector with little profit.

Use the interactive tool below to see how many schools in your area are full and how many are forced to accept students beyond their capacity.

Tens of thousands of pupils are expected to leave the independent sector under Labour’s plan to impose VAT on private school fees.

But a Daily Mail investigation suggests some may struggle to find a state school that will take them – and those that do may be the least popular.

Analysis of recent data shows that almost two in five councils had less than 10 per cent vacant places at both secondary and primary levels.

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

Critics of Labor’s policy expect demand for top state schools to rise further, putting more pressure on places and leaving many parents who take their children out of private school with few options.

The Department of Education data is from May 2023, the most recent set available.

This year’s numbers are likely to be similar, and in secondary schools it could be even worse, as the population of older students is increasing following a baby boom.

At secondary level, only 61 of 153 councils had less than 10 per cent of secondary places vacant, while eight councils had less than five per cent.

The local authorities with the highest number of places were Kensington and Chelsea in London, where only 3.2 per cent of places were vacant.

Almost two in five municipalities had less than 10 percent of vacant places at both secondary and primary levels in 2023

It was followed by Rutland, where it was 3.7 per cent, and Harrow, in north-west London, where it was 3.9 per cent.

The data also shows that the choice of available secondary schools was low in many areas: 19 councils reported that 40 per cent or more of their schools were at or above capacity.

In Kensington and Chelsea it was 67 per cent full, in Bristol it was 59 per cent and in Southend-on-Sea and Stoke-on-Trent it was 50 per cent.

The figures are for all year groups, so even if there are places available at a school, there may not be any for a specific age group.

For primary schools, the situation was similar: 56 of the 153 councils had less than 10 per cent of places vacant. Of these, ten councils had less than five percent vacant positions.

The worst situations at primary level were in Bolton and Wolverhampton, where only 3.5 per cent of places were vacant, and in Walsall, where the figure was 3.8 per cent.

Two councils had more than 40 per cent of primaries at or above capacity: Trafford, with 52 per cent at this time, and Sutton, with 56 per cent.

A spokesperson for Education Not Taxation said: ‘As parents we have long said that VAT on school fees will force children out of their schools. Now we see more and more signs of the chaos this will cause.

Up to 40,000 children, or seven per cent of the private school population, could be forced into the state sector due to Labour’s plan to impose VAT on school fees.

‘Independent schools are closing and state schools are experiencing increasing demand for places. Local authorities are running out of options to house these children.

‘We all want great schools, but we can’t achieve it by pitting them against each other. “We urge Labor to find a better way.”

Some parents attending private schools say they will find the higher fees due to VAT unaffordable.

Estimates of how many pupils will be pushed into the state sector by Labor policy have varied. One of the most conservative predictions came from the Institute for Fiscal Studies last year, which said it could be as many as 40,000, or seven percent of the private school population.

Councils have a legal obligation to provide every child with the place they need, but they are not obliged to give parents their first choice school. This means that if parents cannot find a place close to their home, they may have to take their children to schools further away.

The Labor Party says the VAT will raise £1.7bn to spend on public education, including extra teachers.

A Labor spokesperson said: ‘The next Labor government will break down barriers to opportunity by investing in our public schools and hiring more than 6,500 new teachers and implementing mental health counseling in all secondary schools, ending tax breaks for schools. private.

“Independent schools have been raising fees above inflation for more than a decade and do not have to pass Labour’s proposed change on to parents.”