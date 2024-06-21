The glamorous British mother-of-three, 42, who faces prison over a ‘£9.5m food poisoning scam on Majorca holidays’ at all-inclusive hotels says she has ‘nothing to hide’ “

A glamorous British mother facing jail over an alleged food poisoning scam in Mallorca has played down the allegations after saying she has “nothing to hide”.

Laura Holmes Cameron, from Essex, is one of eight people accused of convincing tourists to lie about their discomfort so they could claim compensation from all-inclusive hotels.

Spanish detectives say that in the alleged plot, which came to light in 2017, the gang targeted three hotel groups and could have cost the businesses up to £9.6 million.

The 44-year-old was charged with aggravated fraud and membership in a criminal gang and was arrested later that year.

She and her brother, Marc Cameron Grinsted, have been accused of being the “ringleaders” of the gang and will stand trial later this year, along with six other Britons.

Speaking for the first time on Facebook, Holmes Cameron dismissed the allegations against him as “complete nonsense” and criticized the “horrendous treatment by Spanish police officers”.

A pregnant Laura Cameron is seen arriving at court in Mallorca on September 7, 2017.

She wrote: “I’m not here to go into details, but to make it very clear that I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

‘Everyone has a past. I have always strived to become a better person day after day.

“I was in a lot of debt. One morning I woke up and they arrested me.

‘There was an investigation, they took my passport. That was horrible. I was guilty until proven innocent. I had to go ahead and consult with them.

‘I am in a situation where I have been accused of something, my face appears in all the newspapers.

“I’m not here to be sorry, but people need to understand what I’ve been through.”

She added: ‘Even if (the allegation) was real, collecting some data and stuff, it’s not like she was a pedophile or a murderer or anything like that. This is all complete nonsense.

‘I do not have anything to hide. They arrested me, I was in prison for three nights. The judicial process is still continuing. So what? Who cares?’

Holmes Cameron also boasted of making “$10,000 a month” from the Manifest FX pyramid scheme over the past 18 months.

The alleged criminal gang was accused of attacking all-inclusive hotels in Mallorca (pictured) with false claims.

She continued: “I could sit there and feel sorry for myself, knowing that I didn’t deserve what had happened to me, or I could make noise and be proud and help other people and change my life for myself and my family, and that’s what I decided to do.

“I decided I was going to go all out with the network marketing industry and I worked hard for quite a few months and didn’t get much results, but I persevered day and night.”

Network marketing is another word for pyramid selling. Studies have shown that most people who join these types of companies lose money and the chances of making money are statistically very remote.

Pyramid schemes create tiers of sellers who are encouraged to recruit their own seller networks. Each tier earns a commission on sales from the lower tier, and most of the money is funneled to the people at the top.

More recently, Holmes Cameron has been urging women to sign up for another subscription plan, which includes vacation packages.

Six other Britons have also been charged and named as Ryan Bridges, Simon Robert Flanagan, Tegan Jewel Sumerlee, Susan Amanda Lyle, Nicola Marie Sanderson and Peter Carl Murphy.

Bridges has been described as “one of the people tasked in England with prosecuting false claims”.

In February, after a seven-year investigation, Holmes Cameron and Cameron Grinstead were told that prosecutors had decided not to press charges.

The Héroes bar of Laura Holmes Cameron and her husband Stuart Holmes in Puerto Portals was raided by the police in 2017

The Spanish authorities decided that it was not possible to determine the perpetrators of the fraud or specify the transfer of assets of the alleged scam.

However, lawyers for the three hotel groups have continued with their own legal actions.

Lawyers for one group, Hotels Mac, previously confirmed in an indictment that they want a prison sentence of eight years for the brothers and five and a half years for most of the other suspects.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Hoteliers of Mallorca has called for the 44-year-old woman to be sentenced to six and a half years in prison if found guilty, five if found guilty of aggravated fraud and another year and a half if found guilty of fraud. aggravated. She was convicted of belonging to a criminal gang.

In documents seen by the Sun in December last year, the organization asked that his brother be sentenced to five years in prison if convicted: four years for fraud and 12 months for membership in a criminal gang.

He said Bridges should receive the same sentence as Cameron Grinstead if convicted, as he is the one accused of prosecuting the false food poisoning allegations knowing they were not genuine.

The organization also demands that the remaining Britons be jailed for three years and nine months if found guilty, and that all members pay compensation.

It said: ‘The gang specializing in obtaining data from British tourists in all-inclusive hotels in Mallorca, convinced them… (them) to falsely claim that they had been ill during their stay in one of those hotels… to claim compensation in the United Kingdom.’

He added: “The amount of compensation obtained in the UK for the consequent damage caused to tour operators and hotels significantly exceeded £176,000.”

Reports at the time of Holmes Cameron’s arrest in September 2017 described the hoteliers’ losses as a result of the scam as “multimillion-dollar”.

Peter Carl Murphy (left) is among the other suspects allegedly involved.

Holmes Cameron’s lawyer, Gabriel Llado, said after his client appeared in court in May 2018 at a closed-door hearing that he had admitted providing the names and phone numbers of tourists for payment, but insisted which was part of a pure market research exercise.

He insisted that neither Holmes Cameron nor any of the so-called “claim farmers” he used to collect data from tourists which he passed on to others in the UK, encouraged them to obtain pharmacy receipts so they could make false food poisoning claims as police officers and hoteliers. ‘, the representatives have stated.

And he stated that his client had only been doing it for a few months and stopped doing it because she earned very little.

Holmes Cameron’s mother, Deborah Cameron, was previously detained in the investigation but was released without further action being taken.

The wealthy mother was also detained at the luxury Bendinat villa the couple then shared near the glamorous Mallorcan port of Puerto Portals, which police raided but was released before she went to court.

After Holmes Cameron was arrested, it emerged that his Playhouse bar in Magaluf had been identified as the location where a British tourist was filmed performing sexual acts with 24 men for a cheap drink in the summer of 2014.

The fallout from the infamous video sparked a crackdown on bar crawls in the party complex after regional governors described the “scandalous” sex scenes as giving the area and women “a terrible image” and vowed to ” stop them in any way.”

Holmes Cameron, who was not at his bar when the incident occurred, closed the Playhouse shortly afterward.