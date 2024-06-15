The future mother-in-law of the hero who bravely beat up a gunman trying to rob a store calls him “a no-nonsense type of man” who will be “a wonderful addition to our family.”

The future mother-in-law of hero Bob Bell, who bravely attacked a gunman in a botched shop robbery, described him as “a no-nonsense kind of man”.

He was caught on CCTV footage bravely risking his own life after a robber started pointing a gun at one of his colleagues at a local Nisa store in Dunfermline, Scotland, yesterday.

A doting Alison Irvine told MailOnline: “That’s the kind of man Bob is.” He doesn’t take nonsense and doesn’t like people being treated badly.’

She also revealed that Bob will marry his daughter Kimberly next May.

She said: “He is our hero and we are all proud of him.” He is a lovely boy and will be a wonderful addition to our family. When I found out what happened at the store I sent him a message to tell him what a wonderful thing he had done.

He added: ‘You have to give Bob his due. He confronted a man with a gun to save a co-worker. I am proud that he is my future son-in-law. I couldn’t have asked for a better husband for my daughter.

Within seconds of the thug brandishing his gun during the robbery, Bob ran up to the counter and immediately punched him in the head before restraining him.

Other staff members then jumped in to helpless the intrepid worker, eventually disarming the gunman and pinning him to the ground.

Police have since arrested a man in connection with the incident and confirmed that he was using a BB gun, although Bob probably wouldn’t have known this at the time he heroically sprang into action.

Kimberley pictured with her friends. Police Scotland issued a statement on Friday confirming that a man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Dunfermline.

CCTV footage inside the store shows how the attempted robbery unfolded as the gunman is seen brandishing his gun at a female employee behind the counter.

The robber points the gun at the woman’s face before jumping over the counter and demanding she put the money in a bag. The woman tries to stop the man from accessing the box, but he quickly pushes her aside.

Seconds later, Bob can be seen lunging at the attacker and jumping over the counter before delivering a flurry of blows to his head. Bob puts the man in a headlock while another staff member tries to take the gun from him.

Two other men then join the fight and eventually recover the robber’s gun before pinning him to the ground.

Police Scotland issued a statement on Friday confirming that a man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Dunfermline.

Police said they were called at around 2.15pm on Thursday to the shop in Abbey View, Dunfermline.

He added: “Officers attended and a 36-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection.” He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday, June 14, 2024.

‘No one required medical treatment. A BB gun was recovered during this incident. A report will be sent to the Public Prosecutor.’

A store worker named Wendy has since launched a GoFundMe page for Bob following his brave act.

Wendy wrote: ‘Hello, my name is Wendy and I live in a small community in Dunfermline.

‘Today (June 13) our local Nisa store was attacked in an attempted robbery. This store is run by a lovely family who have served the community for over 10 years, always going the extra mile to help everyone.

‘Staff members risked their lives to confront the robber and save other employees and shoppers in the store.

‘Bob, who works in the store, didn’t hesitate and did what anyone else would have done.

“He heroically jumped over the counter and attacked the robber who was pointing a gun at staff member Cheryl, who also fought very bravely to prevent him from receiving the money.

‘Aisha and Usman helped capture him and take away his gun.

‘As a local community we would like to raise funds to donate to Bob and the rest of the staff. Many donations, large or small, will be widely accepted.

‘Just remember that ALL HEROES DON’T WEAR CAPES. Thank you (sic) in advance.’