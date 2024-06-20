The frightened grandmother of missing Briton Jay Slater breaks her silence for the first time and says she is “terrified” by what could have happened to him, admitting “the more it happens, the more worrying it becomes”.

The frightened grandmother of missing Briton Jay Slater has broken her silence for the first time and admitted she is “terrified” by what could have happened to her beloved grandson.

June Duncan, who described Jay as a lovely boy, revealed that she is becoming more worried as time goes by.

She said: “The longer it goes on, the more worrying it is.” I’m just taking it each day at a time.’

Duncan also compared Tenerfie’s desperate scenes to the disappearance of TV doctor Michael Moseley and said he can’t bear to think about what happened to Jay.

The 19-year-old was reported missing on June 17 after he failed to return to the apartment he shared with friends in Tenerife, Spain, after a night out.

June Duncan, 77, holding a family photo of her missing grandson Jay. The desperate grandmother has compared her disappearance to that of TV doctor Michael Mosley.

Ms Duncan described Jay as a lovely boy and revealed she is becoming increasingly worried as time passes and the search continues.

The frantic mother of missing teenager Jay Slater (pictured) flew to Tenerife to help rescue efforts to find her son.

Before his disappearance, Jay messaged his friend Lucy Mae Law to say he was 30 kilometers away, in an apartment in Masca, northwest of Tenerife, and was trying to walk back but was in desperate need of water.

Before his disappearance, Jay messaged his friend Lucy Mae Law to say he was 30 kilometers away, in an apartment in Masca, northwest of Tenerife, and was trying to walk back but was in desperate need of water.

The teenager from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire has not been seen since.

In her first interview since her grandson’s disappearance, the worried grandmother said LancsLive who is terrified.

She said: ‘I saw all that on the news about (TV doctor) Michael Mosley and it’s very similar. It’s hot in Tenerife and I can’t bear to think about what happened to Jay, I’m terrified.

Despite her fears, she said she is trying to stay positive, but admitted she feels totally helpless.

Mrs. Duncan is kept updated on any important developments in the search for Jayby, her family.

The teenager’s frantic mother, Debbie Duncan, and eldest son, Zak, flew to Tenerife after police knocked on their door in the early hours of Tuesday.

Apprentice bricklayer Jay was last heard from at 8.50am on Monday when he called his friend to tell her he was missing.

New images of the missing teenager show him partying at a rave in Tenerife a few hours before he disappeared

He quickly packed his suitcase and caught the first flight out of Manchester after an officer told him: “If I were you, I’d fly there now.”

Speaking from her chalet on the outskirts of Clitheroe, Slater’s grandmother said her family is shielding her from the worst of the speculation surrounding his disappearance.

The 77-year-old said she hasn’t been reading the news but can’t escape it on television despite trying not to think about it too much.

His son Glen has now joined Jay’s mother Debbie as the family continues to desperately search for the missing Brit.

The police are focusing their search on the Rural de Teno mountain range, near the town of Masca, and are treating the rescue operation as a missing person case.

This isolated town is known to be a dangerous area, where many rescue operations have been launched in recent years.

Jay’s devastated mother, Debbie, who is responsible for school finance, said: “If anyone has him, let him go, he’s not a bad person, maybe he’s hanging out with some strangers who have befriended him.”

The Rural de Teno mountain range, near the town of Masca, where the police are searching

“I’m not stupid, I’ve been to Tenerife before, I worked abroad and I gave him warnings, but I think that if someone has managed to let him go, he’s not a bad person.”

Breaking down into tears, Debbie added: “If he’s in trouble, let him go, let him go, it’s been three days, he’s in the same clothes, he’s been abandoned in the mountains, it’s hot.” the day and cold at night.

“Jay is a brilliant person, everyone loves to be in his company, he is happy and fun, he is a lovely and beautiful boy. “I just want my little baby to be home with me.

‘I was supposed to fly home from Tenerife today, I should be on the flight now, heading home. She had the taxi booked and everything and now who knows where she is.

‘I just don’t know what to think, I’m all over the place and I’m trying to stay positive, has anyone taken it?’ Are you panicking and lost in the mountains? I just don’t know, so if anyone has any information, please tell us.

‘But if it’s lost, why hasn’t anyone seen it? There are a lot of hikers and tourists up there, so if he had gotten lost someone would have seen him, and that’s why I think maybe they took him somewhere.

A search using helicopters, mountain rescue dogs and drones has so far uncovered nothing, and Jay has been missing for four days and fears are growing that he has been kidnapped.