The Forsyte Saga FIRST LOOK: Millie Gibson transforms into iconic character Irene for a new reimagining of John Galsworthy’s novels in first major role since Doctor Who

Millie Gibson looked radiant as she transformed into Irene Forsyte for the remake of The Forsyte Saga, in her first major role since Doctor Who.

The 19-year-old actress, who has just finished filming the second series of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who Generation, appears in a wedding dress to get her first look at her new role, in an exclusive MailOnline photo.

Millie will play the iconic character of Irene, known for her scandalous ways when it comes to men.

In Millie’s first image as Irene, she sports auburn locks in tight curls and a jacquard-print button-down wedding dress with a veil, while holding a bouquet of flowers.

Irene smiles at the camera while her husband Soames (Joshua Orpin) looks at her adoringly.

The Forsyte Saga, based on the novels by John Galsworthy, is currently filming in the UK and Italy and follows the lives and loves of the wealthy Forsyte family.

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novels detailing love, loyalty, ambition and betrayal, The Forsyte Saga is written by acclaimed British screenwriter Debbie Horsfield and produced by Mammoth Screen, the team behind the global television hit Poldark.

The cast also includes Francesca Annis, Jack Davenport, Tom Durant Pritchard, Jamie Flatters, Danny Griffin, Susan Hampshire, Owen Igiehon, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Moyer, Josette Simon and Eleanor Tomlinson.

A UK broadcaster for the series has yet to be announced.

This will be the third television adaptation of The Forsyte Saga in 60 years, as John’s portrait of a wealthy British family in 1880s London is once again recreated.

This latest version will become a six-part season based on the 1920s novels with the hope that it will become a returning series.

The 1967 BBC adaptation was watched by audiences of up to 18 million and the 2002 version on ITV featured an all-star cast including Damian Lewis and Gina McKee.

The latest reinvention is at Mammoth Screen, the ITV Studios-backed British production company behind Parade’s End, The Serpent and Victoria.

The 19-year-old actress, who finished filming the second series of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who Generation, donned a wedding dress to get her first look at her new role.

Millie has been the Doctor’s companion this season and is said to be over.

Joining Millie are Eleanor Tomlinson, Danny Griffin and Tuppence Middleton, as well as BAFTA winner Francesca Annis, who takes on the role of the formidable Forsyte matriarch Ann.

Meanwhile, True Blood star Stephen Moyer will play Ann’s eldest son, Jolyon Senior, who is also a director of the family stockbroking firm Forsyte & Co.

Rounding out the cast are The Morning Show star Jack Davenport, Joshua Orpin, best known for his role in Titans, and This Is Going To Hurt’s Tom Durant Pritchard.

Despite only having British actors, it will be broadcast on the American network PBS.

