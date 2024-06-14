The former spymaster makes history when King Charles appoints her as the first chancellor of the Order of the Garter.

A former spymaster has been named by the King as the first chancellor of the Order of the Garter in history.

Baroness Manningham-Buller – who was appointed director-general of MI5 in 2002, only the second woman to take on the role – has also broken barriers after being appointed executive of the country’s oldest and highest-ranking order of chivalry.

Founded by King Edward III in the 14th century, members of the order are appointed personally by the monarch without government interference for their service to the Crown.

Lady Manningham-Buller is the first female Chancellor, one of the Order’s highest-ranking titles, since the office’s inception in 1475.

It was held by the bishops of Salisbury and Oxford for almost half a century.

Baroness Manningham-Buller (pictured) has been appointed by the King as the first-ever Chancellor of the Order of the Garter.

Thames House – Headquarters of MI5. Baroness Manningham-Buller was appointed director general of MI5 in 2002, the second woman to take on the role (file image)

The announcement comes ahead of Garter Day on Monday, when the order will be commemorated during an annual service held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and attended by the King, Queen and other members of the Royal Family .

Lady Manningham-Buller holds a peerage in the House of Lords and was appointed a Dame Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, after retiring from MI5 seven years earlier.

The King has also appointed Lord Ashton of Hyde as “Master of the Horse”, another position dating back centuries.

Previously, the master was responsible for the sovereign’s horses, carriages and travel arrangements, but now it is primarily ceremonial and means that he will be present at official occasions.