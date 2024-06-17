The family of a mother whose coffin “started to open” during her funeral criticizes morticians for a “horrible” service that “violated her dignity”

A grieving family has slammed funeral home owners after the lid of their mother’s coffin began to open during a “horrible” ceremony.

Arlene Paul criticized the service her family received from Gooding Funeral Services for the funeral of her mother, Edith Elvira Paul, who died aged 84.

The family, from Little London, Leeds, used Gooding Funeral Services to discuss their mother’s funeral and paid £3,000 in advance to organize the ceremony.

They say no information was relayed to the church or recorded by the home, so the family had to go over the details again, delaying the progress of the funeral and the collection of Edith’s body.

Arlene said: ‘When my brother and sisters went up to see my mother in the chapel of rest, when they came in, my mother wasn’t even dressed. Water was running down her nose and ears and they didn’t even introduce her.

He added: “Obviously my sister was horrified, my mother wasn’t even dressed or embalmed or anything and he (the funeral director) hadn’t even warned them.”

“So when my brother went to see him, he said, ‘You’re supposed to wait until they’re in a coffin and you’ve embalmed them.'”

So he said, ‘Well, why did you let us in the room when you knew my mom wasn’t embalmed?’ The next time they came the same thing happened, so no adjustments were made.’

On the day of the funeral, the car carrying Edith’s body broke down in the street. Things got even worse when the coffin began to open while Edith was being buried.

She said: ‘Then going to the funeral, the coffin was being opened as my mother was being buried.

‘We said ‘the coffin is opening’ and the man came and adjusted it, but the horror of all the people who were there was absolutely terrible. “It was like living a horror movie.”

And he added: “Then he tells us: ‘we wish you the best’. Have you ever seen a coffin opening before you while your mother was being buried?”

Arlene says the funeral home said they would refund their money for the car, but she says this doesn’t make up for the way they treated her mother.

One of the worst parts was the delay in the embalming, which meant that the family, who were planning to have an open casket for mourners, had to change this plan due to how their mother’s appearance had changed.

Arlene said: “They took our £3,000 and that worried you more than our mother’s dignity.”

Gooding Funeral Services said they believed they resolved the matter with the family in February.

A spokesperson for the funeral home said: ‘As an independent family funeral service, with close links to our community, our reputation is vital to us.

‘Our business is run to the highest professional standards, as reflected by our 5/5 rating on Funeral Guide, numerous positive reviews on Google and our online testimonials. We are members of the National Funeral Directors Association and are recommended by both Good Funeral Guide and the Natural Death Center.

‘When we do not meet the high standards we set for ourselves, we are proactive and quick to resolve the situation in a way that is satisfactory to our client.

‘We continue to offer our deepest condolences to the family in this case. “The loss of a parent is always difficult and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”