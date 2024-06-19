The family of 19-year-old Jay Slater are begging kind strangers not to donate to a FAKE fundraiser set up to find a missing teenager after receiving sickening phone calls from cruel trolls.

The family of a British teenager missing in Tenerife have pleaded with kind strangers not to donate to fake fundraisers set up in his name.

The 19-year-old traveled to the Canary Islands for the three-day ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) music festival with Lucy Mae and another friend last week.

On Sunday night, the apprentice bricklayer from Oswaldtwistle, in Lancashire, left the party in the south of Tenerife with “two English guys he met at a party” and headed home “for a few beers”.

But he disappeared after making a phone call to Lucy at around 8am on Monday, in which he appeared disoriented, desperately needed water and had only one per cent battery left in his phone.

His last known location was a mountainous area of ​​the Teno Rural Park, about 10 hours away from his accommodation in the southern part of the island. He has not been seen or heard from since.

While widespread efforts to track him down continue, including national media attention and an official Facebook group created to receive updates, cruel scammers have seized the opportunity and organized fake fundraising events in his name.

With around seven fake GoFundMe pages created so far, Jay’s family has taken to social media to alert concerned strangers and tell them they are not connected to them.

His mother, Debbie Duncan, flew to Tenerife to look for her son – but revealed how she received vile calls from pranksters claiming to have kidnapped her son.

Using hidden numbers, the twisted Brits with “Northern accents” called her to tell her they were holding her son’s ransom.

She said: ‘Some of the phone calls I have received have been horrible. “I just don’t know why people would want to do things like this.”

Ms Duncan has also seen trolls posting false claims that Jay has been found safe and sound, despite search efforts still underway.

A Facebook group created by the family called ‘Jay Slater Missing’ says: ‘This is the only official ‘Jay Slater Missing’ Facebook group. Jay’s mom does NOT want to create a GoFundMe so DO NOT donate to one!!

Several panicked members responded saying there are “around seven” fake fundraising events that people donated “£100+” to. When MailOnline clicked on the links, they had all been removed this morning.

Speaking from the south of the island where her son was staying, Mrs Duncan said: “I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown here with my eldest son to do whatever we can to help.”

‘We’re just praying that the police or someone finds Jay. I know there is a mountain rescue team and a helicopter.

“Nothing will ever be enough when your youngest child goes missing, but it seems like the police here are taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.”

He’d been at a three-day festival, so he would have consumed a fair amount of alcohol, but Jay was chatting with friends before he disappeared and seemed very compos mentis.

‘I just think it was a matter of him not knowing the island well enough because it was his first time here and he was a little disoriented as to the distances and didn’t realize it was a 10 hour walk from where he disappeared to his house. vacation accommodation.

“I know the last place you spoke to your friend Lucy was in the mountains and I think the police have a more precise location now.”

Debbie said: ‘I’ve had a lot of prank calls. It’s disgusting. People call me and tell me they have Jay because he owes them money.

“But that doesn’t discourage me and I want to keep this in the news because it will increase the chances of Jay being found safe and sound, which is obviously what we are praying for.”

Jay was last heard from early Monday morning, when he called Lucy to tell her he was trying to walk back from the apartment because he hadn’t been able to catch the bus.

Lucy told how a confused Jay told her his phone’s battery was at one per cent, that he needed a drink of water and that he “didn’t know where he was”.

His phone was turned off around 8:50 am, and his last known location was recorded in the ‘Rural de Teno’ park, near the PR-TF51 hiking route, several hundred feet above the small town of Masca.

This is a mountainous area popular with hikers, but very exposed and far from densely populated centres, and no sightings of the teenager have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, officers said they were doing “everything they could” to help find Jay.

Police have reportedly sent a mountain rescue team to the area but have yet to find any trace of the missing teenager.

Lucy added that she spoke to the people Jay stayed with on Sunday night.

He said he claimed the teen had left his apartment around 8 a.m. Monday to “catch a bus,” but gave no further information.

‘I have never been so worried in my life. I was there all yesterday, a lovely lady messaged me on Facebook and said she had hired a car and she would take me there,’ Lucy added.

“We were there all day yesterday, we were driving around, looking everywhere, looking in every nook and cranny.”

A spokesman for a regional emergency coordination center said: “The Civil Guard is coordinating this operation because it is responsible for investigations into missing people.

‘We act as support for them and they are the ones who ask for more resources when they feel they need them.

‘The Civil Guard is involved, as well as firefighters and Civil Protection personnel who have two drones.

“Yesterday a helicopter from the Regional Council was mobilized and today it is a helicopter from the Civil Guard and the team of mountain specialists from Greim.

‘The alert about this missing young man was received yesterday at four minutes past nine and the search began shortly after and continued well into the night.

“I understand that this man was subsequently formally reported missing to the police.”

An FCDO spokesperson told MailOnline: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has been reported missing in Spain and are in contact with local authorities.”