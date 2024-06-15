The excruciating injury Jackie Kennedy suffered after JFK’s assassination and from which she never recovered… and all the other surprising revelations in MAUREEN CALLAHAN’s new book

An explosive new book by DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan reveals the scandals that dogged Jackie Kennedy’s life after JFK’s death.

On Friday, in the first exclusive extract from the Mail of ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’Callahan revealed untold secrets of JFK’s 1963 assassination and his insatiable sexual appetite.

Now, in a new excerpt, Callahan explores Jackie’s marriage to her second husband, a “gnome-like vulgarian,” Aristotle Onassis, the Greek shipping billionaire.

Here we detail the excerpt’s ten most shocking revelations, from Aristotle’s secret bisexuality to Jackie’s years-long affair with JFK’s married brother, Bobby, and her hospitalization for an eating disorder:

1.

After JFK’s assassination on November 22, 1963, Jackie and her late husband’s brother, Bobby, bonded over their “shared trauma” and embarked on a “year-long adventure” in which they were seen “dining at the New York City, openly kissing and hugging.” ‘

The affair came to an end when Bobby made his presidential bid in 1968. It is unclear if Bobby’s wife, Ethel, ever knew about it.

2.

Jackie’s second husband, Aristotle Onassis, whom she married in 1968, was bisexual and “had a series of bought and paid for young men, some of whom he savagely beat after sex,” Callahan reveals.

3.

The former First Lady “negotiated 170 clauses in her marriage contract” with Onassis, including rules about how often she would have sex with him. For her hand, Onassis paid Jackie “$3 million upfront and $1 million for each of her children.”

4.

Throughout their six years of marriage, Onassis often treated Jackie “like a prostitute,” calling her from New York to Greece “at a moment’s notice, to remind her, he said, “what she really was.”

Onassis was an exhibitionist who “loved to have sex with (Jackie) in places where people could see them,” including “behind a first-class curtain and on a boat tied to his yacht,” Callahan writes.

5.

Cradling JFK’s head in her lap seconds after he was shot and killed in 1963 left Jackie with “permanent nerve damage” and “excruciating, throbbing pain in her neck” from which she never recovered.

6.

In 1971, Jackie began seeing psychiatrist Dr. Marianne Kris, who diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder, caused by both the trauma of JFK’s assassination and his “constant infidelities.”

7.

After the National Enquirer published a front-page photo of Jackie with her belly “looking distended” and the headline: “Is She Pregnant Or Not?”, she “went on an extreme starvation diet,” eating so little that ” I lost 24 pounds in nine days” and “ended up in the hospital,” Callahan reveals.

8.

When Onassis’ 24-year-old son Alexander died in a plane crash in 1973, he blamed Jackie, considering her the “living embodiment of the Kennedy Curse.” He once “hit Jackie in the face and gave her a black eye.”

9.

Every time Jackie feared Onassis was cheating on her with opera singer Maria Callas, she “started flashing her credit cards at the most expensive apartment in the world.” She would buy “double and triple” items, “reselling half of her purchases and pocketing the money,” Callahan reveals.

10.

Jackie insisted that staff wash and iron her bedding (’12 pairs of hand-embroidered Italian pink sheets’) “every morning and every afternoon, after her daily nap.”