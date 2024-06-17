The embarrassed 29-year-old teacher, who snuck into the home of a ‘vulnerable’ 16-year-old student to have sex through the side door to avoid being caught by her mother’s doorbell, is banned from entering classrooms for life.

An embarrassed teacher who snuck into a vulnerable 16-year-old pupil’s home to have sex through the side door to avoid being caught by her mother’s Ring doorbell has been banned from classrooms for life.

Teacher and welfare officer Ieuan Bartlett, 29, had sex with the 16-year-old on numerous occasions and pressured her to send him naked photographs of herself.

Bartlett, of Whitchurch, Cardiff, was trusted as a secondary school welfare officer but began grooming the girl after she turned to him for support and he “encouraged” a sexual relationship with her.

He had unprotected sex with the teenager at her home during the August 2021 school holidays, when her mother was away and he always entered through the side door to avoid being caught on camera with the Ring doorbell.

The girl also told police that she and Bartlett had performed sexual acts on each other and had had full sexual intercourse during the school term.

Teacher and welfare officer Ieuan Bartlett, 29, had sex with the 16-year-old on numerous occasions and pressured her to send him naked photographs of herself.

Judge Lucy Crowther placed him on the sex offenders register for life.

The professional regulator of education staff, the Education Workforce Council and the Disclosure and Prohibition Service were informed of his convictions and sentence.

This means you will be banned for life from teaching, training or any healthcare work with children under 18 years of age. He is also prohibited from volunteering in sports clubs.

Judge Crowther rejected an application for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which could have placed further restrictions on him, including future access to the internet or mobile phones.

He said Bartlett’s risk was specifically to girls aged 14 to 16 and not boys in general and that this was not a case of him hiding his identity or seeking out children. She added that she was quite satisfied that the current provisions provided specific protection to the age group at risk.

In a victim impact statement, the teen said she “trusted him” and didn’t think the “relationship was wrong” at first.

She said Bartlett made her think he loved her, but she soon realized he was “controlling and belittling” her.

The girl said she “felt forced” and “pressured” to send Bartlett nude photos of herself and would cry when she sent them to him.

Bartlett pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, including sexual intercourse with the girl.

She added that she struggled with her self-esteem and hates the fact that he forced her to do it.

The court heard how she has become “paranoid” about leaving the house, is taking medication for her poor mental health, has received therapeutic treatment and is now deeply distrustful of people.

The teen explained that she suffered “extreme anxiety” while awaiting trial and was “relieved” that he admitted it, but didn’t understand why it took him so long.

She added that she hopes “he understands” that what he has done is “wrong” and “that he never does this again.”

Bartlett pleaded guilty to 12 counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, including sexual intercourse with the girl.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Bartlett was the teacher the girl had “turned to for support” in her role as a welfare officer, but he abused his position.

Cobbe said: “Mr Bartlett took advantage of his role: he gained her trust and over the first few months of knowing her, he built an increasingly close bond with her.”

The girl told police that Bartlett would hug and kiss her and tell her he wanted to have a relationship with her and move in with her when she left college.

Bartlett was sentenced to three years and four months (40 months) in prison and placed on a sex crimes registry.

She told officers that he “constantly said he loves me and he loves everything about me” and that he wanted to book hotel rooms for them to have sex.

Cobbe said Bartlett asked the girl for nude photos after the semester ended, “expressing what he wants despite her obvious reluctance.”

He added: “She was 16 at the time and her possession of those images was and is a criminal offence, regardless of whether they were sent or exchanged during the school term.”

Judge Lucy Crowther told Bartlett his actions had impacted many people, including his own family, and had caused “immense harm” to the teenager.

She said: “The fact that you were a teacher is a violation in itself, the fact that you were a welfare officer is even more so.”

He said he accepted Bartlett was “very sorry” for his actions, but added: “You know you’ve done this to yourself… your teaching career – that will never happen again.”

Bartlett was sentenced to three years and four months (40 months) in prison and was placed on a sex crimes registry.

Judge Crowther also found a 15-year restraining order “necessary and appropriate.”