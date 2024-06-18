The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh share an intimate new portrait as they celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh celebrate their silver wedding anniversary and mark 25 years of married life by sharing an intimate new portrait.

In the image, Prince Edward, 60, is shown hugging Sophie, 59, with his arms around her waist. Meanwhile, she rests her hands on her husband’s, tilting her head toward his.

The couple are dressed casually in the relaxed shot, which was taken in the gardens of their home in Bagshot Park in Surrey. The couple coordinated their outfits, with Sophie’s tan suede jacket complementing the color of Edward’s tweed vest.

In March, Sophie surprised Edward with a touching tribute ahead of his 60th birthday, giving a speech in which she described him as “the best of fathers, the most loving husband… (and) still my best friend.”

In a television interview, Edward described his wife as his “rock” and added: “I’m incredibly lucky to have found Sophie and that she found me.”

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at their wedding in 1999. The couple celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, commemorating 25 years of married life with a loving new portrait.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, who have been married for 25 years, marked the special anniversary by posting this photo.

Edward is the youngest of the four children of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the only one who has never been divorced.

He married the then Sophie Rhys-Jones at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on 19 June 1999, in a continental-style evening service, where guests were asked not to wear hats.

After their nuptials, the couple became Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Before their wedding, Prince Edward said: “We manage to laugh a lot about things most of the time and it turns out we love each other, which is the most important thing of all.”

Romance blossomed when Edward and then-public relations professional Sophie met at a tennis event in the early ’90s.

The couple now have two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16.

Edward and Sofia have become a key part of the monarchy in recent times, as the number of working royals has been reduced, with the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York stepping down from their roles, the death of Queen Elizabeth and both King Charles and Kate. Middleton receives treatment for cancer.

Apart from Prince William, 41, and the Princess of Wales, 42, who is undergoing cancer treatment, Edward and Sofia are the youngest active members of the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess show off their baby daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, shortly after her birth. She was born on November 26, 2003.

The couple are pictured attending the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace in April this year.

In accordance with the wishes of the late Queen and Prince Philip, King Charles, Duke of Edinburgh, will confer the title on Edward on his 59th birthday in 2023.

Philip’s wish that Edward would one day hold the title was in recognition of his son’s decades-long commitment to the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the youth program that is one of Philip’s greatest legacies.

Sophie’s journey to motherhood was traumatic and dangerous.

Their daughter, Lady Louise, was born several weeks early in 2003, when Sophie was rushed to hospital for an emergency caesarean section.

Two years earlier, she suffered a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

The duchess previously worked at Capital Radio and continued to work in public relations even after she married.

Edward, who left the Royal Marines in 1987, was the first son of a sovereign to actively pursue his own career.

He set up his own film and television production company, Ardent Productions, in 1990, but faced criticism over claims he used royal, taxpayer-funded official trips abroad to generate business for his company.

The Duke of Edinburgh, The Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, The Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, The Prince of Wales and the Honorary Pages including The Prince George on the balcony. from Buckingham Palace, London, after the coronation

Pictured: The Countess of Wessex and the Earl of Wessex (as they were previously known) meeting pearly kings and queens at Canary Wharf station in 2002.

He also organized a televised royal version of It’s A Knockout in 1987 and persuaded the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of York to dress in medieval costumes and perform antics for the television show.

Edward angered his brother, the then Prince of Wales, when Ardent was found filming at the University of St Andrews, in breach of a media agreement, shortly after Prince William began studying there.

In the 2002 Golden Jubilee year of Queen Elizabeth II, Edward and Sofia announced that they would be leaving their businesses to become full-time royals.

The duchess, close to her mother-in-law, the late Queen, has been acclaimed for her royal fashion style.

Among his achievements, he once cycled 445 miles from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace in 2016, as part of his Duke of Edinburgh’s Diamond Award.

In April, the duchess became the first member of the royal family to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

He met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska to discuss how to support survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.