The driver who killed an elderly couple after crashing her Volkswagen Golf into them while using her phone will be sentenced to nine years in prison.

A motorist who “showed little remorse” after killing an “extraordinary” elderly couple in a horror head-on car crash while using her mobile phone has been jailed for nine years.

Patricia Pringle, 56, was behind the wheel of a blue Volkswagen Golf when it veered onto the opposite side of the road and collided with a silver Fiat Qubo.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but retired geologist Clive Jones OBE, 89, and his wife Elaine, 82, a former archaeologist, could not be saved.

Pringle was taken to hospital with a broken arm following the horror accident on the A47 in Barrowden, Rutland, on May 9, 2022.

A motorist, who had been following Pringle, later told police he had implied he was holding his mobile phone at the time of the collision.

Examinations of his phone revealed that he had been taking a call at the time of the accident.

Pringle, of Spinney Hill, Leicester, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and possession of cannabis, a controlled class B drug.

On Friday she was jailed and banned from driving for five years, which will begin when she is released from prison and will have to take a lengthy new test.

Following the case, Clive and Elaine’s family paid an emotional tribute to the “extraordinary” couple who were much-loved and popular members of their local community.

They said: ‘Our parents were extraordinary people. Every day was lived at full capacity.

‘Both had very wide and varied interests and belonged to and led a variety of different groups and societies. They also warmly welcomed everyone into their home.

‘They were loved by their family and were well known within the Uppingham community. They had many friends from all walks of life.

‘They met and married in Malaysia in the 1960s. They returned briefly to the UK so Dad could finish his PhD in geology and start a family.

“We were first sent to Iran and then in the early 1970s we moved to Africa.

‘Here Dad became Director of the Geological Survey and Mum discovered a lasting passion for archaeology, completing a degree in the subject on our return to the UK in the late 1980s.

Mum then turned to Rutland archeology and her extensive finds have since been cataloged for Oakham Museum.

‘Dad’s incredible knowledge of the geology of Malaya, Iran and Botswana was rewarded not only by the Malay government with an Order of the Defender of the Realm (Ahli Mangku Negara or AMN), but also by the British government with an OBE. His work is still in use to this day.

‘The shock, horror and disbelief at their deaths remains with many people: their family, friends and their community.

‘The police have worked for more than two years to bring justice to the totally avoidable murder of our parents.

‘As a family, we will never stop knowing how they died, the extent of their injuries and the trauma of being told of their deaths and the days, months and years that followed.

‘The years they had left were stolen from them and from us. We never had the chance to say goodbye. We miss you every day and in many ways.

“That they died together is a blessing, as they did everything in life together.”

Detective Emma Mitchell, of Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said after the case: ‘Throughout the investigation, Pringle appeared to show very little remorse for his actions.

‘However, I am glad that he accepted what he had done.

“While no sentencing will bring Clive and Elaine back, I hope that today’s outcome allows their loved ones to feel that justice has been done and provides them with some measure of closure.

‘There’s a reason why using a mobile phone while driving can earn points on your licence.

“I would like to think that this case serves as a stark warning to road users who think it is acceptable to do so, as their actions can have fatal consequences.”